Son Ye Jin wins best design award from Seoul City Architecture Society for her building in Yeoksam-dong

Son Ye Jin is truly a queen of many talents. Not only in the K-drama world, but she also seems to be well-versed in the field of architecture. The actress recently won a Best Design award for her building in Seoul, and fans can’t help but praise her eye for great designs, much like how she carefully selects her acting projects.

On September 25, it was announced that Son Ye Jin’s four-story building in Yeoksam-dong, named H and H, won the Best Design award from the Seoul Architecture Society.

Back in 2019, she purchased a building in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, with 1 basement level and 2 above-ground floors, worth 24.4 billion KRW. It was then demolished for reconstruction, and with the help of her architectural team, she gave it a new look, which earned her the prestigious award for small buildings.

Congratulations are pouring in for her win, and fans continue to praise the extraordinary Son Ye Jin.

Meanwhile, she is also quite the real estate queen. The Crash Landing on You star owns many buildings in Seoul and other key commercial areas, including Sinsa-dong, Cheongdam-dong, Hapjeong-dong, and more.

The biggest success of Son Ye Jin’s early career was her 2003 film The Classic by My Sassy Girl director. Following her recognition, the actress continued to rise to stardom with a diverse filmography. In 2006, she became the highest-paid Korean actress of the year with reportedly 50 million KRW per episode talent fee for the SBS drama Alone in Love.

She continued her success with The Pirates, The Last Princess, The Truth Beneath, Secret Graden Personal Taste, Spellbound, Don’t Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus, The Negotiation, Something in the Rian, and more.

In 2022, she achieved explosive popularity across the globe after starring in tvN’s Crash Landing on You. It was on the set of this heart-warming rom-com, that she met her husband Hyun Bin, who starred opposite of her.

In March 2022, she tied the knot with the actor in a lavish garden wedding. In November of the same year, the power couple welcomed their first child. In 2022, Son Ye Jin returned to small-scree with JTBC drama Thirty-Nine.

