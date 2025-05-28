Son Ye Jin’s Variety to begin filming in July, Jo Yu Ri of Squid Game to join Netflix thriller: Report

Variety is an upcoming South Korean drama about the K-pop idol world, focusing on the dark side of the industry. Son Ye Jin and Jo Yu Ri were reportedly approached for the lead roles and they are positively considering featuring in the series. As per What's on Netflix update, shared on May 28, the filming of the series will begin in July. So, the cast members can be expected to be finalized by a month. Read to know about the plot and character details of the series.

Plot of Variety K-drama

The Netflix thriller drama will explore one of the most influential industries of South Korea, through the depiction of lesser-known sides of the K-pop idol life. It will provide a peek beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, documenting the struggles of artists and their management labels.

Role offered to Son Ye Jin in Variety

In Variety, Son Ye Jin was offered a pivotal role as an influential figure of the K-pop sphere. She might be playing a charismatic and powerful female CEO of an entertainment company, rumored to be inspired by former ADOR CEO, Min Hee Jin.

Her side did not confirm her participation in the drama. They stated, “It is true that she received an offer, but she is still reviewing the script." The top star is known for her roles in leading dramas like Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, The Negotiation and Thirty-Nine, and a show like Variety might add on to her diverse works.

Role offered to Jo Yu Ri

Exact specifics of the Squid Game 2 fame Jo Yu Ri's offered role is not out of wraps yet. However, there are high chances of her playing the role of a K-pop idol. The drama makers were seeking to cast former and active K-pop stars in important roles, as per a GQ India report. The plot will reportedly be framed from the point of view of a fictional K-pop group, created solely for Variety.

Other details regarding Variety

The series will be helmed by director Kim Yong Hoon and produced by CJ ENM, a long-time collaborator. While Variety is currently in the pre-production stage, its filming is expected to begin between July 2025 and wrap up by February 2026.

