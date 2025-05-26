Squid Game 2: Did Jo Yuri get paid 300 million KRW per episode for Netflix starrer? Fans debate if she deserves it

Jo Yuri, a former member of IZ*ONE, has made a name for herself in the acting world with her role in Squid Game 2. Her portrayal of a pregnant woman in the intense survival drama earned her critical acclaim. Given the massive global success of the show's first season, it's no surprise that the cast of the second installment would command high fees. However, rumors of Jo Yuri's alleged per-episode fee sparked online debate among fans, considering her relatively rookie status.

Jo Yuri stepped into the acting scene a year after IZ*ONE's disbandment. She made her debut with the 2022 web drama, Mimicus. Just 3 years following that, her next project was the globally popular Netflix series Squid Game 2. Fans were curious as to how she landed the big role and what her fees might be. As per a recent post made in an online community, she received 300 million KRW (219,315.99 USD) per episode. Some fans felt that she didn't deserve the hefty paycheck, as it was just her second acting gig, as reported by K-media Timetalk.

They felt that Jo Yuri's existing fame as an idol helped her secure the role and compared her journey with seasoned actors who struggle for years to get similar opportunities. However, others rallied in support of her, saying she deserved the recognition and fee, citing her improvement as an actress. Notably, Jo Yuri faced her share of challenges. She revealed in a YouTube interview with Kkondaehee that she auditioned for around two roles per week and faced numerous rejections before landing the role in Squid Game.

Regarding the fees, as per industry insiders, lead roles in major OTT series typically range from 100 million to 400 million KRW per episode. In that context, Jo Yuri's rumored fee of 300 million KRW doesn't seem out of the ordinary. Reportedly, her Squid Game 2 co-star, T.O.P, also received a similar or slightly higher payment than her. Discussions regarding Jo Yuri's paycheck had been persistent since the second season aired back in December 2024. She was previously reported to have earned 4.2 billion KRW for her appearance in the series, but she humbly denied the news.

