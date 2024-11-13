Song Jae Rim's sudden death uncovers alarming harassment from obsessed Japanese fan; netizen deactivates account after backlash

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and an individual's death.

Song Jae Rim’s death came as a shock to everyone. However, his demise has brought attention to a netizen who was seen spreading malicious remarks on social media. The account belongs to a Japanese sasaeng who continually engaged in illicit activities such as posting private images of Song Jae Rim and his close ones.

On November 13, 2024, fans have discovered an account that belongs to a Japanese anti-fan who had been persistently harassing him. Industry insiders report that this fan wasn’t simply an anti-fan but rather an obsessive individual who severely invaded Song Jae Rim’s privacy. Allegedly, the fan engaged in unauthorized filming of the actor’s daily life and shared unblurred images of his friends and family on X (formerly Twitter) until recently. Moreover, the netizens also made demeaning remarks against him.

Following the news of Song Jae Rim’s passing broke, public outrage surged against this account. Due to massive backlash from the fans, the netizen deleted their account and remained silent. Although no direct connection to his death has been confirmed, the online community is blaming the malicious account for his demise.

On November 12, 2024, Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirms the passing away of Song Jae Rim. The actor was found deceased at his apartment in Seongdong District, Seoul. Moreover, a 2-page letter was also seen alongside the body, indicating a possible suicide note. The content of the letter has not been disclosed. Apart from the letter, high-concentration nicotine has also been discovered at the scene.

A memorial service for the actor is being held at Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital, with a funeral set for noon on November 14, 2024. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Seoul Municipal Crematorium.

Song Jae Rim started his career as a runaway model and worked with various luxury brands and global magazine publications. However, he entered the world of acting in 2009 and made his debut with the movie Actresses. He gained significant fame with his appearance in the show Moon Embracing the Sun. The actor also became a household name following his appearance in the variety show We Got Married season 4 in 2014. Recently, he played a major role in the web series Queen Woo alongside Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, and more.

