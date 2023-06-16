Song Joong Ki comes under fire as netizens REACT to controversial statement in resurfaced interview

A Chinese media outlet recently conducted an interview with Song Joong Ki. It would appear that the interview was conducted prior to his son's birth. He responded that he had always dreamed of becoming a father when Song Joong Ki inquired about the changes that came with being a father. He stated that while he is excited and happy, he is also concerned about his ability to be a good father.

Song Joong Ki’s statement:

In addition, he discussed the difficulties with his wife and concluded by promising to try to be a good father. However, his statement that being a father or husband in the entertainment industry also means losing a job got him in trouble with netizens. He also stated that every circumstance is unique, but that he did not fear losing his job because family comes first over work. He concluded by stating that he adores his job and that he will endeavor to be an excellent actor, father, husband, and son.

Netizens reaction:

A Korean fan took to Twitter to talk about that part of the interview and said that it was harder for married women and mothers to get back to acting or getting roles like they did when they were single, as compared to the male counterparts. Another said that he should accept the choice of roles that are different once you grow older and that is the truth, rather than saying that he wouldn’t get any jobs even after being a father. The clip became viral and the fans were appalled by his choice of words. Soon after, the whole interview was shown but some fans were still not convinced and said that he should understand the difficulty of being an actor as a wife and mother and it is relatively easier for a man to be successful in the industry even after the new changes in their lives.

While the full interview is available to the fans to watch, they remain divided on the statements and hope that he understands the weight of his statement and where he has gone wrong. But some still understand his point of view.

