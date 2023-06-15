Song Joong Ki's relationship timeline with Katy Louise Saunders: From secretly dating to first child

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders welcomed a healthy baby boy with his wife Katy Louise Saunders. Song Joong Ki announced the good news on his fancafe and gave updates on Katy and the baby’s health. Let’s how the two met each other and started a relationship.

How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders meet?

Katy Louise Saunders was rumored to be Song Joong Ki’s Italian teacher for the K-drama Vincenzo however it was cleared to be false as Vincenzo was filmed in South Korea due to the pandemic. But the two were introduced to each other through an acquaintance and started dating each other soon. This was all a secret until fans started speculating about their relationship as they were spotted attending golfer Im Sung Jae’s wedding. Very soon Song Joong Ki’s agency HighZium Studio confirmed their relationship. On 30 January 2023, Song Joong Ki announced on his fancafe that he was married to actress-turned-teacher Katy Louise Saunders and that they were expecting a baby.

Fans connected the dots

From rumors to facts, fans have been involved in the Joong Ki-Katy relationship since day one. After the news of the two was confirmed, fans quickly noticed how Song Joong Ki thanked Katy, her dogs, his dog, and his supportive friends in his acceptance speech made at the APAN Stars Awards 2022 which was held in September. Fans also noticed small details, Joong Ki played the role of the titular Vincenzo in the K-drama Vincenzo who graduated from Bocconi University and his real wife Katy Louise Saunders also graduated from Bocconi University with a degree in Business Administration.

About Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki is a mega star in South Korea and worldwide for his popular K-dramas. He got famous in his home country with Sungkyunkwan Scandal and has done many films and dramas after. He received a lot of attention and love worldwide for Descendants of the Sun and gave some big hits like Arthedal Chronicles and Vincenzo. Katy Louise Saunders is a former actress of British and Colombian descent who lived and studied in Italy as her mother’s Italian. She is a year older than Song Joong Ki and appeared in films like Welcome Home, The Lizzie McGuire Journey, The Borgia, and A Scandalous Journey.