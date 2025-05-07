Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo's Descendants of the Sun OST Always crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

Descendants of the Sun, the K-drama that made waves across the globe in 2016, is forever etched in fans' hearts thanks to the powerful performances of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Their iconic roles as Captain Yoo Si Jin and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon captured the essence of love, sacrifice, and heroism, making the show an unforgettable experience.

But the show’s legacy isn’t just carried by its on-screen chemistry—it’s also immortalized through its stunning soundtrack. One track, in particular, continues to shine: Yoon Mi Rae's "ALWAYS."

As of May 6, 2025, Yoon Mi Rae's emotional ballad "ALWAYS" has surpassed a major milestone on Spotify, reaching 100 million streams. Originally released on February 18, 2016, as part of Descendants of the Sun's OST, the song has become a fan favorite and now marks her second track to achieve such success after "NEURON." This feat comes nearly nine years after its release, proving that the song’s emotional depth still resonates with listeners worldwide.

Yoon Mi Rae, known for her powerful presence in the K-Hiphop scene, showcased her versatility with "ALWAYS," a soulful ballad that perfectly complemented the drama’s heartfelt moments.

The track, with its evocative lyrics and soothing melody, captured the emotional intensity of Descendants of the Sun, making it a key part of the drama’s soundtrack that continues to echo in fans' minds.

While Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s performances are still cherished, it’s clear that the music, like "ALWAYS," played an equally vital role in the drama’s success.

The song’s continued popularity is a testament to the lasting impact of both the actors and the music from Descendants of the Sun, keeping the magic of the show alive even years after its airing.

Descendants of the Sun is a gripping K-drama that became a global sensation in 2016. It follows the intense romance between Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), a soldier, and Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo), a doctor, set in a fictional war-torn country.

With its mix of action, emotion, and powerful chemistry between the leads, this series remains one of the most beloved dramas in recent years.

