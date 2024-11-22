Happy Song Hye Kyo Day: Actress’ 6 best K-dramas to watch including The Glory on Netflix, Descendants of the Sun on Viki, and more

From rising to global fame with Autum in My Heart (2000) to reviving her career with The Glory (2023), Song Hye Kyo boasts one of the best filmographies among her contemporaries. She is undoubtedly a powerful celebrity in South Korea. As this talented actress turns one year wiser today, let’s celebrate her birthday with a revisit to some of her best K-dramas available to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Viki, and more.

The Glory

Where to watch: Netflix

The Glory was Song Hye Kyo’s epic comeback to the K-drama land. In this Netflix revenge thriller, she showed a completely fierce side of her, breaking away from the melodrama shell she has built over the years. She embodies the character of Moon Dong Eun, a former victim of school violence. After growing up she becomes the homeroom teacher at an elementary school where her main bully Park Yeon Jin’s (Lim Ji Yeon) child is studying.

Although it seems like most of her bullies have moved on, how could she, when she still bears the scars of all the assault, mentally and physically. Driven by vengeance, she creates the perfect plan to punish her bullies for once and all.

Song Hye Kyo’s performance of Moon Dong Eun became the talk of the town, leading to her winning the Best Actress at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Descendents of the Sun

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki

If you don’t know Song Hye Kyo from The Glory (We are judging you!), you must know her from Descendants of the Sun, a fan-favorite K-drama that was a huge commercial success. This hit romance drama also features Kim Ji Won, Jin Goo, and of course, the male lead, who is none other than Song Joong Ki.

Song Hye Kyo played the role of Doctor Kang Mo Yeon, a cardiothoracic doctor working at the army hospital. She is a beautiful and strong woman who always stands by her principles. Although she rarely surrenders to her emotions, that changes after she crosses paths with Captain Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki). However, despite growing mutual feelings for each other, Kang Mo Yeon rejects him thrice, struggling to accept the risk that comes with Si Jin’s profession.

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong KI’s heart-fluttering chemistry takes the crown. No wonder, some of it feels real as the duo ended up getting married to each other in real life too. However, they also parted ways only two years later.

Full House

Where to watch: Netflix

Let’s go back to 2004 when our birthday girl was enjoying the peak of her career. Considered a pioneer of the rom-com genre in the Korean industry, Full House was a massive hit and is still reached to this day. Song Hye Kyo plays the role of Han Ji Eun, an aspiring writer living in her father’s full house.

One day, she goes on a vacation after her two friends manipulate her into believing she needs a break. On the plane, she meets an attractive yet egoistic actor named Lee Young Jae (Rain). After returning, she discovers that her friend has sold her house to him. Despite having a hostile relationship, they agree to live with each other. Soon after, romance knocks at their door.

That Winter, the Wind Blows

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki

If you are looking for a classic K-drama, this should definitely be on your watchlist. That Winter, the Wind Blows is Song Hye Kyo’s one of the biggest hits and the one which also helped her expand her global stardom.

She stars as Oh Young, A blind heiress of a conglomerate who doesn’t believe in love. Her cold-hearted response towards emotion is a result of her relationship with her estranged mother and older brother. Specially, after her parents die, she continues to live a life of loneliness despite the wealth around her. One day, Oh Soo (Jo In Sung), a high-class gambler and a womanizer appears in her life, posing as her estranged brother to inherit her parents' wealth. However, his plans don't quite work out as he soon finds himself falling head over heels for Oh Young.

Now, We Are Breaking Up

Where to watch: Viki

In this series about love and breakup, Song Hye Kyo embodies the role of Ha Yeong Eun, a 38-year-old design team leader at a fashion company called The One. After meeting Yoon Jae Gook (played by Jang Ki Yong), a successful fashion photographer, she grows feelings for him.

Encounter

Where to watch: Netflix

Song Hye Kyo is truly the queen of romance and Encounter bears the evidence of her meticulous acting skills. She stars as Cha Soo Hyun, the daughter of a prominent politician who lives a life of a pawn. She was married to a rich family as her father’s political plan. However, after finding out about her husband’s affair, she divorced him.

One day, while on a business trip abroad, she meets Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum), a free-spirited guy who inspires her instantly. After returning to her homeland, when she once again meets him, she decides to try her luck in finding love.

Song Hye Kyo’s filmography boasts her experience as a veteran in the industry. Spanning over decades, her prolific career is as evergreen as she is. The actress is now gearing up to return with a new avatar in the horror series Dark Nuns.

As we await her arrival, we wish her a very happy birthday!

