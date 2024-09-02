7 dramas like Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo is a romance drama which tells the story of a military personnel and a doctor who are posted in the country of Uruk where love blossoms between them. The 2016 drama received lots of love and attention from fans when it came out because of the sizzling chemistry between the actors. Here are 7 K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun that you should check out.

7 K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun

Crash Landing on You

Release year: 2019

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun

Director: Lee Jeong Hyo

Crash Landing on You revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. The two countries have political and military tensions. Despite that, the two slowly start to fall in love with each other.

Mr Sunshine

Release year: 2018

Director: Lee Eung Bok

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok, Byun Yo Han, Kim Min Jung

Mr Sunshine is set in the 1870s when Korea was under colonial rule. The drama tells the story of a young boy who goes to America to survive and returns to Korea as a U.S. marine officer. He falls in love with a woman who fights to free Korea from the colonial powers.

Doctor Romantic

Release year: 2016

Director: Yoo In Shik, Park Soo Jin

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok

Dr Romantic is a hit medical series which was released in 2016. It stars Han Suk Kyu, Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in the main roles. The drama tells the story of a famous surgeon who chooses a life of seclusion and refers to himself as Doctor Romantic. Seo Hyun Jin plays the role of a doctor who moves to a smaller hospital to atone for her mistakes. Here she meets Doctor Romantic and her life changes.

Healer

Release year: 2014

Director: Lee Jung Sub, Kim Jin Woo

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Yoo Ji Tae

Healer is a popular drama that blends action, romance, and mystery. The story follows Seo Jung Hoo, an elite "night courier" known as Healer, who takes on dangerous tasks for the right price. When a case connects him with Chae Young Shin, a passionate reporter, and Kim Moon Ho, a star journalist, they unravel secrets from their pasts. As they uncover a conspiracy, Healer faces his own transformation.

W: Two Worlds

Release year: 2016

Director: Jong Dae Yun

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Han Hyo Joo

W: Two Worlds is a thrilling story starring Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo. The drama tells the story of the main character of a webtoon who travels to the real world only to realize that he only exists on a screen. Romance blossoms between him and the daughter of the author who writes his story. The two go in and out of the webtoon and try to find their happy ending.

Doctor Stranger

Release year: 2014

Director: Hong Jong Chan, Jin Hyeok

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Jin Se Yeon, Kang So Ra, Park Hae Jin

The 2014 drama Doctor Stranger is a thriller romance which features Lee Jong Suk, Jin Se Yeon, Kang So Ra and Park Hae Jin. It tells the story of a doctor who grows up in North Korea as his father was kidnapped to provide medical aid. As an adult, he escapes to South Korea and tries to make enough money to bring his lover with him.

Vincenzo

Release year: 2021

Director: Kim Hee Won

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon

Vincenzo is a highly-rated drama from 2021 which was a commercial success. It is counted amongst the best K-dramas. Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been and Ok Taecyeon take on the main roles in the drama series. The story revolves around an Italian consigliere lawyer who comes to South Korea to fulfil his job and gets involved with a lawyer to fight against a powerful conglomerate.

More about Descendants of the Sun

This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional.

The drama was directed by Baek Sang Hoon who is known for King: Eternal Monarch, Love in the Moonlight and Who Are You: School 2015 and, Lee Eung Bok who is known for Goblin, Sweet Home series, Mr Sunshine and more. The script was written by Kim Eun Sook who also wrote for The Heirs, Secret Garden, The Glory, Goblin and many more and Kim Won Seok who also worked on Man to Man.

