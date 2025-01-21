Song Hye Kyo opens up about past relationship with Song Joong Ki and reveals reason for their divorce

Song Hye Kyo recently talked about her past relationship with the Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong Ki and the reason they broke up, as per Chinese media. The actors parted ways two years after marriage because of differences of opinion regarding familial matters, as per the media report.

It was the first time Song Hye Kyo opened up about her married life with Song Joong Ki, even after facing curious questions from the press all the time. The 'Song-Song' couple (as they were lovingly called by fans) became fond of each other during the filming of the popular 2016 K-drama, Descendants of the Sun. But Song Hye Kyo had no plans of marrying someone back then, as reported by Luzhong Morning Post in Shandong Province.

However, Song Joong Ki kept at his attempts to woo her with marriage in mind, and she eventually gave in to his efforts. After about a year of dating, the duo got married in October 2017. Song Joong Ki was the family type who wanted to have kids soon. But the actress didn't feel she was ready yet and needed more time. As per her revelation to the Chinese press, they kept having arguments regarding having children.

Advertisement

Their relationship got tumultuous due to that, and they had to part ways two years after marriage. The marriage did not end on good terms, as Song Hye Kyo reportedly got to know about the actor's filing of divorce against her through media reports while she was traveling for work. The fans are mad at Song Joong Ki till date for his alleged unethical behavior towards his ex-wife.

Following the split, he remarried an Italian model in 2023 and is a proud father of two kids—a son and a daughter. He often talks about his life and his happy life with his wife and children on shows and interviews. While Song Hye Kyo, on the other hand, remained unmarried, though it isn't known if she dated anyone after the split with her ex-spouse.

Currently, the two have their new movies released on big screens, with different outcomes. Song Hye Kyo's Dark Nuns has been doing well ever since its release, while Song Joong Ki's Bogota: City of the Lost can be said to have failed in impressing audiences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo gets new haircut for Slowly and Intensely with Gong Yoo; drama begins filming