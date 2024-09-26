Song Joong Ki's Bogota: City of the Lost, Hong Kyung-Roh Yoon Seo's Hear Me: Our Summer to screen for at 2024 BIFF

Song Joong Ki's Bogota: City of the Lost, Hong Kyung and Roh Yoon Seo's Hear Me: Our Summer will be screened at the 29th Busan International Film Festival for the first time. Bogota: City of the Lost and Hear Me: Our Summer will be released for the first time through the special premier section.

On September 26, it was reported that Bogota: City of the Lost and Hear Me: Our Summer would be screened for the first time at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival. Bogota: City of the Lost is a crime thriller starring popular actors like Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon and more. Hear Me: Our Summer is a romantic comedy film starring Hong Kyung, Roh Yoon Seo and Kim Min Ju.

Bogota: Land of the Lost is a new work featuring Song Joong Ki. It dynamically captures the commercial district of the market in Bogota, Colombia. The film tells the spectacular story of immigrants who take care of each other while sharing friendship. Song Joong Ki plays the main character Kook Hee, and talented actors such as Kwon Hae Hyo and Lee Hee Jun joined forces. Also, open talks with GV will be held at the Bugukje on October 3 and 4.

Introduced as a special premier, Hear Me: Our Summer is a romance film that remakes Taiwan's film of the same title. Rising stars such as Hong Kyung, Roh Yoon Seo and Kim Min Ju, who are gaining popularity among young people, play refreshing and exciting characters.

With the official release confirmed on November 6, it will be first introduced at the Busan International Film Festival. On October 3rd and 4th, directors and actors will greet the audience with various events such as GV (Conversation with Audience) and open talk as the film will be screened at the festival.

