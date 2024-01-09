5 red flag characters in South movies: Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy to Fahadh Faasil as Shammi in Kumbalangi Nights

As the years progressed, many film characters stuck with us for being as green as the Amazon rainforest in their behaviors and characters. Whether a male or female character, they indeed tried to be the support system of their counterparts.

But this time, let’s dive into the characters of South Indian cinema that are problematic and are the reddest of the flags in their characterization. These characters should never be considered partners in real life and expect them to make anyone’s life better; they do not.

However, do note that the list is based on the characterization of certain characters in various films and in no way means to be inflicted upon the actors who pulled off their jobs with immense talent.

Top picks of red-flag characters in South Indian cinema

1. Shammi in Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Talking about one of the most amazing films of the last decade in Malayalam cinema, Kumbalangi Nights would more than often come up as a topic of discussion. Even though the film’s lead protagonists were played by Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi, and Soubin Shahir, the film’s most impeccable performance was given by Fahadh Faasil, who enacted the psychotic character of Shammi. The characterization of Shammi by writer Syam Pushkaran is easily a textbook definition character of how a red-flag person would be.

Advertisement

Even though the film showed him as a negative character, many audiences went on to justify the character for his actions and behavior towards his family members, which, without being much said by itself, is a major red flag in real life. Shammi may have been a ‘hero’ in the film, but he definitely isn’t an ideal person in reality.

2. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy (2017)

No list of red flag characters would be complete if not included the infamous Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, played by Vijay Deverakonda in what is considered to be his breakthrough film. The story of an alcoholic and rich surgeon who suffers from Schizotypal Personality Disorder causes him to have a major anger management issue, which intensifies when his girlfriend dumps him and marries another person.

The fact that the film’s characterization had influenced many teenagers in their years growing up would be an understatement cause it was not just teens but also young adults who thought being brash and spontaneous characters like Arjun from the movie would land them with potential dates outside their doors. If anyone believes that being an Arjun Reddy in real life would be mass, surely you are a red flag in most aspects of your life. Watch a film for the sake of entertainment, not to influence yourself in the wrong way.

3. Geetha in Vallavan (2006)

Red flags in characters are not limited to male actors or characters, and back in 2006, Silambarasan wrote and directed the film Vallavan featuring Reema Sen as one of the most memorable psychotic characters from Tamil cinema. Reema played the character Geetha, Vallavan's ex-girlfriend from his school days.

The insanity-filled characterization of Geetha as the obsessive ex-girlfriend who will go to any lengths to achieve her goal made her one of the most interesting characters to watch in the film, but in real life, she would also be the reddest flag of a girlfriend any person could have in their life.

4. Sivakarthikeyan "SK" and Kavya in Remo (2016)

If problematic romantic tropes had a face, then Remo would definitely be one of the topmost films on the list. The film not only had problematic characters and characterization but also a problematic script itself, wrapped in a comedic route. The film undeniably has several high points for some comedy moments, but it does not amass to the characterization of the protagonist Sivakarthikeyan "SK," played by Sivakarthikeyan himself. The film features the story of a struggling actor who wants to become a big name in Tamil films and tries to prove himself by donning the getup of a female nurse, Regina Motwani "Remo", at a hospital where his love interest works.

Advertisement

The fact the film portrays the story of a random guy falling for a random girl and impersonating himself as another person sparks a feud between her potential future husband and also paves the way for himself by pretending to be her nurse friend is all a red flag, added to the fact that Keerthy Suresh's character Dr. Kavya is a yet another personification of 'loosu ponnu' trope of Tamil cinema which is the equivalent of Manic Pixie Dream Girl and dumb blonde stereotypes in Hollywood films, was just unbearable and a major red flag.

5. Muthupandi in Ghilli (2004)

Yes, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Ghilli is the remake of Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, which retained Prakash Raj as the main antagonist in both films. The film surely develops a menacing outlook for Prakash Raj’s character in both Tamil and Telugu as Muthupandi and Obul Reddy, respectively.

Besides the fact of a stellar performance by Prakash Raj, the characterization of an obsessive lover like him is a definition of what a red-flag character tends to be. The character kills the leading lady’s brothers and forces her to marry him despite her clear disapproval of him. The glorification of such characters is surely what creates a divide in the character’s behavior, often being misrepresented as ‘true love’ when clearly it was abuse.

ALSO READ: Top 5 green flag characters in South Indian movies: Dulquer Salmaan in OK Kanmani to Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam