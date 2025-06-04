SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli to kick off new schedule on June 9 in Hyderabad

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has been making the headlines since its inception. With the schedule of the movie already completed, the next shooting will begin on June 9, 2025, in Hyderabad.

As per sources, the much-awaited film will continue its shoot from this week. However, the cast of actors who are going to be part of the schedule is unclear.

Talking about SSMB29, the movie hit the headlines after Bollywood actor Nana Patekar declined to feature in the globe-trotting adventure. According to News18, the actor was invited to play the role of Mahesh’s father in the film, with SS Rajamouli travelling to Pune himself to narrate the script to the veteran actor.

However, the Housefull 5 actor denied being part of the colossal venture as the role did not entice him enough. As per the report, a source said, “The filmmaker had traveled from Hyderabad to Patekar’s farmhouse in Pune to narrate the script. The duo had an interesting exchange of ideas, but then Patekar said - This isn’t something he wants to do.”

The actor was offered a whopping remuneration of Rs 20 crore, but he still decided to decline the offer.

SSMB29 is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure film starring superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Touted to be made on a massive scale, the project also has Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead.

Apart from them, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran would also be part of the venture, playing a key role alongside the Khaleja actor. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film would be a single release, as opposed to the initial idea of a two-part cinematic venture.

While the complete cast is yet to be unveiled, the film is expected to continue its shoot from 2026 and make a grand release in 2027.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the 2024 movie Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram. The action drama had actors like Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and more as pivotal characters.

