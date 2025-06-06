Are Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni real brothers? Know all about Akkineni clan

Brothers of the Akkineni clan, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni have appeared as one of the strongest sibling duos in Tollywood. Sons of the renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chay and Akhil have won hearts with their respectful and dutiful bonding towards one another.

However, did you know the two of them are not real siblings but half brothers? Yes, you’ve read that right!

Are Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni real brothers?

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are in fact half-brothers to one another. They share the same father as Nagarjuna Akkineni but have different mothers.

Well, Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna from his first wife, Lakshmi Daggubati. The couple were married in February 1984 and were blessed with a son. However, they were divorced six years later in 1990.

On the other hand, Akhil Akkineni is the Kuberaa actor’s son from his second marriage with Amala. The duo tied the knot two years later after Nagarjuna’s divorce, in 1992.

Naga Chaitanya’s bonding with stepmother Amala Akkineni

Well, despite not being his real mother, Amala Akkineni maintains a very special equation with her stepson Naga Chaitanya.

In one of her older interviews with Cine Josh, the star wife had talked about Chay and tagged him as a well-mannered man, adding that he had not been raised with her.

Naga Chaitanya’s mother, Lakshmi, is a part of the Daggubati family

Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya’s mother, Lakshmi, also hails from another prominent film family of the Daggubati’s. She is the daughter of Daggubati Ramanaidu, who has been one of the leading Telugu film producers.

Lakshmi Daggubati is also the sister of actor Venkatesh Daggubati and aunt of Rana Daggubati.

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni’s personal lives

In their personal lives, both the brothers have found their life partners. Speaking about the Thandel actor, he tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, at the Annapurna Studios.

On the other hand, Akhil will be getting married to renowned artist Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025.

