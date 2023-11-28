EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya says 'You have to experience it yourself' as he discusses failures

Naga Chaitanya is undeniably one of the most popular names in the Telugu film industry. The actor has the innate ability to portray a plethora of emotions with ease, which is guaranteed to leave the audience spellbound.

However, Chay has been through his fair share of failures as well. In fact, even his latest film Custody did not do so well in the box office. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Bangarraju actor opened up about how he deals with his failures.

Naga Chaitanya says failures teach something no one else can

Talking about how he faces failures, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he prefers to learn from them. He added that an individual has to go through the experience themselves, and that it teaches them something that no schools, parents or friends would be able to teach them.

Chay also added that dissecting the failure and understanding why something went wrong is the best way to grow and make oneself better.

Check out the full interview here:

He also spoke about his two previous films, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Custody, and added that although the films did not do well in the box office, he learnt quite a lot through the journey. He added that failures are healthy in a sense that if they are viewed, and channelized in the right manner, they motivate an individual to be bigger, stronger and better.

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his short format debut, in the form of a web-series Dhootha. The series is helmed by Vikram K. Kumar, and features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Pasupathy, Tharun Bhascker, Anish Kuruvilla, and many more.

It is understood that the series falls in the supernatural-horror genre, and that the Majili actor plays a journalist in the series. The show is all set to air on December 1st, this year.

Apart from that, the actor will also be reuniting with Premam helmer Chandoo Mondeti for his 23rd film, titled Thandel. The film also features Sai Pallavi in the lead role, marking the second collaboration between the two after the 2020 film Love Story.

Chay will be playing the role of a fisherman in the film, which is based on true stories of the fisherfolk belonging to the Srikakulam village in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: NC23 titled Thandel: Makers reveal first look poster of Naga Chaitanya ahead of his birthday