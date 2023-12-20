Salaar cast fees: How much did Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and others charge for Prashanth Neel’s next?

The hype surrounding Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar is unreal. The film which features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles is gearing up for its release on Friday, December 22nd.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, certain reports have disclosed details of how much the cast and crew of the film have been paid as fees for the film.

Fees of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, PRithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and others in Salaar

Right from the get-go, Salaar was marketed as a high-budget action entertainer, which is guaranteed to give a larger-than-life experience to a pan-Indian audience. The fact that the director of KGF and the lead actor of Baahubali were coming together was an added bonus for fans as well. As per Financial Express, the budget of the film alone was 400 crores.

Prabhas' salary for Salaar

Prabhas is unarguably one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema at present. So it wouldn’t come as a surprise when it is mentioned that he was the highest paid individual in Salaar.

It is reported by Financial Express that the Baahubali actor charged a whopping 100 crores for the action entertainer. But that is not where his remuneration ends. It is also understood that Prabhas is expected to receive 10% of the film’s profits. Considering the scale and widespread popularity that Salaar already holds, the 10% of profits would emerge as a significant amount as well.

Advertisement

Prashanth Neel's salary for Salaar

Prashanth Neel is perhaps one of the most demanded filmmakers across the country at present. The filmmaker gained a pan-India appeal with his 2018 action entertainer KGF, which carried forward to the film’s sequel in 2022 as well. As per reports, Prashanth Neel has charged a whopping 50 crores for writing and directing Salaar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's salary for Salaar

Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose character is as important as Prabhas’, has reportedly charged a fee of 4 crores as remuneration. The Bro Daddy actor plays Varadharaja Mannar, who is Prabhas’ character Deva’s best friend.

Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in the film. As per reports, the actress received a substantial amount of 8 crores for her role. Additionally, Jagapathi Babu, who is also playing a crucial role in the film has charged 4 crores as his remuneration.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire marks the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi and many more, apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

The makers of the film have mentioned on several occasions that Salaar is actually a film about two best friends, who eventually become enemies. Additionally, Prithviraj has revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that beneath all the larger-than-life elements, the film is actually a drama, and he liked the script because the drama worked for him. He also added that the film is Prashanth Neel’s vision, and that the final output of Salaar is much better than what was written on the script.

It is also understood that Salaar will be a two-part franchise, set in the fictional world of Khansaar. The Kuruthi actor had also recently mentioned that the second part of the franchise would be much bigger than what the first part is set to be.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda, two of Prashanth Neel’s frequent collaborators, have been roped in for the music direction, and cinematography departments respectively. Ujwal Kulkarni is in charge of the film’s editing. Salaar is all set to be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, across the country.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Financial Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Prashanth Neel REACTS to Prabhas’ box office failures; gives an example of Shah Rukh Khan