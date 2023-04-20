EXCLUSIVE: Jagapathi Babu confirms entry in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, says ‘Sukumar gives me the best characters’

In 2021, Allu Arjun took the nation by storm with his action packed entertainer, Pushpa: The Rise, which makes the sequel one of the most awaited films in India at the moment. The Sukumar directorial is on floors at the moment and is gearing up for a Summer 2024 opening in cinema halls across the globe. The casting for the film is getting bigger by the day as the newest to join the cast of Pushpa 2: The Rule is Jagapathi Babu. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla for the promotions of Salman Khan’s Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor confirmed the development.

Suku always gives me best characters, says Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu is excited to reunite with director Sukumar after the cult, Rangasthalam. “It’s always exciting to work with Suku (Sukumar) because you don’t know what is going to come next. Pushpa 2 is a challenge and I love challenges. Suku has given me the best characters in our earlier films and I love working with him any time. As for Pushpa, I loved the first part,” he confirmed.

When asked to share some details on the character, the actor preferred to keep it all under wraps to be experienced on the big screen next year. “It’s very exciting for me. I have always looked up to Allu Arjun. I remember, 20 years back, I saw him in a common gym, not knowing who he was. I just noticed him do all the stuff so well. And today, he is Allu Arjun – our Bunny,” he smiled. Jagapathi Babu is looking to do films in all Indian languages and hopes to do an international film to. “I would like to do all languages and then travel outside of India too,” he shared.

Salman Khan is too cool, says Jagapathi Babu

When asked about the experience of working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he signed off, “He is too cool. He doesn’t seem like the big screen Salman Bhai at all. He is a very warm as a person. I was properly taken care of and I loved spending time with him. I love his attitude on sets.”

