SSMB 28 EXCLUSIVE: Jagapathi Babu confirms ‘a very endearing yet scary’ character in Mahesh Babu’s next

Jagapathi Babu is one of the most credible actors from Telugu Film Industry, who in a recent interview with Pinkvilla confirmed his plans of not restricting himself to any particular language. He has a wide range of films up for release in the coming 12 months, which includes one each with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun among others. Jagapathi Babu is excited for this journey of characters, which includes a reunion with Mahesh Babu after Srimanthudu and Maharshi on SSMB 28 directed by Trivikram.

"You will start liking my character in Mahesh Babu film," says Jagapathi Babu

“The film does not have a title yet. I have worked with Trivikram in the past and our collaboration is very successful. Trivikram made a fantastic character out of me in Aravinda Sametha. That’s when we decided to do something more interesting and something out of the box. For it (SSMB 28), we had to make the character wilder and scarier than what we did in Arvinda Sametha. However, it’s a very endearing character too in the Mahesh Babu film. You will start liking – be it good, bad or ugly,” he smiled, building on to the curiosity around the film and his character.

"I am a poor rich man now," says Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu is among the busiest actors at this point of time with films across industries. He avers, “I was finished 3 – 4 times but then I bounced back. I am here for staying and not going anywhere else.” When asked to open up about the line up, he signed off, “Salaar is slated to release this year with Prabhas. He is a darling to work with and I am looking forward for this big action film. Then there is a Kannada film with Darshan, I am also doing a film with Aayush (Sharma). I have finalized 3 more projects in Hindi. I am like a poor rich man now.”

Jagapathi Babu made his acting debut in Hindi with the Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

