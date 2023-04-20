EXCLUSIVE: Jagapathi Babu on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Being a Salman Khan villain is better’

Jagapathi Babu is all set to enter the space of a commercial Hindi film with the Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor plays an antagonist in SK’s Eid 2023 release and is grateful to have bagged this role. “Honestly, I am thankful to Salman Bhai because this a very good role. There are so many people who could have done it but he zeroed in on me,” says Jagapathi Babu, adding further, “It was such a smooth process that it got over in no time.”

I see it as Indian Film Industry, says Jagapathi Babu

When asked as to how it feels being an antagonist to Salman Khan and he replies, “Against Salman Bhai, anything is okay, but being a villain is better because he makes the hero even stronger. I got a lot of importance as a villain in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted as a cross-cultural action-packed entertainer, bringing North and South together. Jagapathi Babu smiles, “This should have happened much before, but I am happy it’s finally happening. I don’t believe in North and South, it’s one Indian Industry. It’s a nice feeling as I got to work with all my friends.”

The actor through his 5 decade long career, Jagapathi Babu has excelled in playing characters across genres. What’s his favourite? He answers, “I have done all kinds of role – family, comedy, tragedy, violence. But honestly, I would love to play something on the lines of a film I did in 1993 – Gayaam. I am not restricted to just big screen spectacles, I am an actor and I am here to do any character.”

Want to do a spin off to Antahpuram, says Jagapathi Babu

He is also keen to do a spin off to Sarai Veeraraju from Antahpuram. “The film was eventually remade in Hindi as Shakti. The character I played was wild and a spin off would be great. I had a script for that, but then, we chose not to do it,” he smiles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu among others. It’s slated to release on April 21, 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

