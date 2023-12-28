Jagapathi Babu Exclusive Interview: Prabhas’ Salaar Part 2 will have more of Raja Mannar; says Prashanth Neel has clear vision

Jagapathi Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel in his Telugu directorial debut. The film features an ensemble cast in prominent roles, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, Mime Gopi, and many more.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hit the silver screens on December 22nd this year and has garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike, especially for the film’s cinematography, art design, and action sequences. The film helped establish the characters and the fictional world of Khansaar, including the lifestyle, politics, rituals, and more of the place. It also ended with the promise of a sequel, titled Salaar: Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam.

In the latest update, Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays the role of Raja Mannar, the ruler of Khansaar, in the epic film. The actor opened up about his experience of working on the film, his chemistry with Prabhas, as well as how Prashanth Neel directs a film. Additionally, he also opened up regarding his character in the movie, his favorite scene, and the relevance the character would have in the sequel.

Excerpts from the interview:

1. How was the experience of working with Prabhas? Can you please share an anecdote from the sets?

Jagapathi Babu: Honestly, I would say there are many more personal moments than the shoot-work moments. Because unfortunately - I worked with him in Radhe Shyam and this film (Salaar), and in this film, I did not have a single shot with him also. There was no combination in Salaar. And in Radhe Shyam also, I think there was only one scene with few shots. But see, with Prabhas, I’ve been traveling with him for the past 10 years… From Raghavendra time onwards, where I thought he’ll really make it big. And he’s such a wonderful person, personally. So I had great moments with him. I still have, I will have. So that’s what I want to cherish with him, more than the screen space.

2. What’s your view? How do you see the success of Salaar?

Jagapathi Babu: Salaar is huge, yeah… Salaar, see… That’s what people love him (Prabhas) so much that they’ll be happy with an average film. But this film has gotten so big it’s gone huger because of the fanbase… The love he shows to them and the love they show to him - it’s mutual. It’s universal love which he gets. So it is huge; I would not say just collections-wise, also, people love to see Prabhas growing. So, both ways, it becomes too big… A real big…

3. Prabhas sir’s, Prithviraj sir’s, yours, everyone was equally phenomenal. Every character was equally important in Salaar. I hope we get to see more of that in Salaar Part 2.

Jagapathi Babu: Yeah… My character’s foundation was laid in this; it’s more of an introduction for part 2. Part 2 is going to be - it’s really going to be more - I’m really looking forward to that. I would also commend Sriya Reddy, who’s done a great job in the film. That’s one person I’ll add to the list you gave me.

4. I believe everyone is required for a huge film like Salaar

Jagapathi Babu: For this, more than everything else, the captain is required. The captain gets everything together. And Prashanth is - Oh my god, that man is amazing. Such complicated shots he keeps in such a simple way…He makes it so easy, it is so comfortable for us actors and everybody. And captain of the ship, I’m not saying for namesake; basically, I believe he has everything in mind. The jigsaw puzzle is clear in his mind. And to make the jigsaw puzzle perfect, he is the one who takes care of everything. For example I was mentioning, more than my screen presence and my performance it was the timing when I’ll enter into the spot, at a crucial time. That’s what works… That’s what is happening in the film around, about this Khansaar and Raja Mannar. That’s where I believe the captain of the ship is the right name for a director.

5. What kind of appreciation are you getting for your role?

Jagapathi Babu: I’m getting new appreciation… yeah, see, like you mentioned, there are so many names, especially - ok, let’s take Salaar, for example. There are so many huge names, and I can say I’m really, really happy about seeing my name almost in the leads. Immediately after the leads, it is coming in every paper, and every country, and every index. They’re mentioning my name, which is an awesome thing. That is the best part of this film. Ok, I’m selfish there, so I’m happy about it.

6. Every actor, I believe, is greedy for a good role

Jagapathi Babu: Yeah, of course. I’m really greedy, I’m really thirsty… I’m fed up of doing some films which I don’t like to do but have to do.

7. Did you have any discussion or conversation about Prashanth Neel about Salaar part 2?

Jagapathi Babu: Nope. I don’t believe in getting into that because I’m not the kind of actor who believes in disturbing a good director a good technician. I don’t want to pressurize him or ask him anything. He will give it to me. And I’ll take it when it comes to me. I’ll wait because it’s worth waiting, and he’ll come back because he laid my foundation so strong that I have to be there.

8. What was your first reaction when you heard the subject of Salaar?

Jagapathi Babu: See, honestly, we didn’t get into the subject much. I just told him ‘Prashanth, see, I know you’ll do a great job, just tell me my body language, and what I am.’ and that’s what he told me, and we were done, you know. So there’s no point getting into other things. It wasn’t necessary. See, once they cast me, people like him, they know… They always find people they want. The top people, the superstars, whoever go to them, if they are not into it, they don’t cast them also. He looks for the smallest artist wherever he is. Because they know what they want, I leave it to them. I don’t get into their shoes.

9. Are you working furthermore in Bollywood in recent times?

Jagapathi Babu: Aayush is there… Aayush Sharma’s film, I’m expecting that because that is a good film and I have a very meaty role… Screen presence and characterization is solid. So I’m looking forward to that film. I’m looking forward to a proper project from there. I will get even more - Salaar, like I told you, has been helping me a lot.

10. Can you share one thing from the sets of Salaar? Something that nobody knows?

Jagapathi Babu: Nothing, yaar… I don’t know. Nothing was so exciting that I’ll remember. Nope… Prabhas, see, like I told you, there was no combination, so I didn’t meet him on the sets of Salaar. But Prashanth was a pleasant surprise. Because I thought he’ll be a little difficult and too demanding, but first shot itself, I realized that he is really cool. So, I mean, from day 1, it was a nice surprise, a pleasant one, the whole experience. See, I, generally, sometimes we’re working till like 2-3 in the morning, but I never felt a single shot as a little strain also. So that’s the coolness of how he works. That is good enough for me. That’s it. As a shot, I was really, really happy with the chopper shot, where I get off the chopper and walk-in at the crucial time, but He’s built up that shot so well that I was elevated for nothing. Also, I’d like to mention this. We finished shoot and everything, I had gone to the other project, and suddenly he calls and says I want 2-3 days more of you, and said the film is demanding more of Raja Mannar. And that’s when these shots came in… This walking shot… And after I go for these particular thing and come back, that film - I think my character was supposed to end at that point when I leave the place - Khansaar. But he added me coming back later. That was added later. And I love this comment… He said this to someone else, I believe. He said: if I’d seen the dubbing before, I’d have added some more scenes for him. And I love dubbing; I’m really very comfortable with dubbing. So I do a lot of improvisations there, which is really, really… He was impressed, and it was a nice surprise.

On the work front

Jagapathi Babu will next be seen in the Kannada film Kaatera, helmed by Tharun Sudhir. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Darshan, Aradhana Ram, Kumar Govind, Shruti, and many more. The film is all set to hit the theaters on December 29th.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, titled Guntur Kaaram. The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, and a lot more in prominent roles and is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera for the film while Thaman S composed the music. The film is all set to release on January 12th, during Sankranti 2024.

Additionally, Jagapathi Babu is also said to be essaying essential roles in Suriya’s upcoming film with Siva, titled Kanguva, as well as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 film by the same name.

