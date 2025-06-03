Latest Telugu films to watch on OTT this week (June 2–June 8): Pelli Kani Prasad to Dear Daddy

Looking for your next Telugu movie night pick? You’re in luck as several new titles will land on OTT platforms this week. Whether you’re into action, romance, or suspense, there’s a film waiting to grab your attention. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a quick look at what's going to stream online this weekend.

Telugu movies to watch on OTT this week

Pelli Kani Prasad

Cast: Sapthagiri, Priyankasharma, Annapurnama, Murlydhar Goud

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release date: June 5, 2025

This Telugu drama tells the story of Prasad. He is a young man eager to get married, but his dream hits a roadblock. His father insists on a dowry of Rs 2 crore, making marriage nearly impossible. Struggling with this burden, Prasad turns to an astrologer for guidance. The film follows his emotional yet humorous journey as he tries to balance personal desires and deep-rooted traditions.

Devika And Danny

Cast: Ritu Varma, Surya Vasistta, Subbaraju, Siva Kandukuri

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: June 6, 2025

The series follows the life of Devika, a middle-class woman living a quiet life. Her days are simple and predictable until everything shifts with the arrival of Danny. Just before her wedding, a priest gives a strange warning that someone new will alter her fate. Soon after, she meets Danny and feels an instant connection. What begins as a sweet romance soon takes a deeper and more intense turn. As their relationship strengthens, Devika faces unexpected troubles and looming danger. The story unfolds as she is forced to question her choices, destiny, and the risks of following her heart.

Dear Daddy

Cast: Sharanya Pradeep, Ravi Varma

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release date: June 8, 2025

Dear Daddy is set to premiere on ETV Win OTT on June 8. The film features Sharanya Pradeep and Ravi Varma in lead roles. It promises an emotional journey, likely focusing on family bonds. With its heartfelt theme, the movie aims to strike a chord with the audience.

