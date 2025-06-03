Latest Telugu films to watch on OTT this week (June 2–June 8): Pelli Kani Prasad to Dear Daddy
Here’s a list of the Telugu movies and shows releasing on OTT this week. Check it out now!
Looking for your next Telugu movie night pick? You’re in luck as several new titles will land on OTT platforms this week. Whether you’re into action, romance, or suspense, there’s a film waiting to grab your attention. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a quick look at what's going to stream online this weekend.
Telugu movies to watch on OTT this week
Pelli Kani Prasad
- Cast: Sapthagiri, Priyankasharma, Annapurnama, Murlydhar Goud
- Where to watch: ETV Win
- Release date: June 5, 2025
This Telugu drama tells the story of Prasad. He is a young man eager to get married, but his dream hits a roadblock. His father insists on a dowry of Rs 2 crore, making marriage nearly impossible. Struggling with this burden, Prasad turns to an astrologer for guidance. The film follows his emotional yet humorous journey as he tries to balance personal desires and deep-rooted traditions.
Devika And Danny
- Cast: Ritu Varma, Surya Vasistta, Subbaraju, Siva Kandukuri
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Release date: June 6, 2025
The series follows the life of Devika, a middle-class woman living a quiet life. Her days are simple and predictable until everything shifts with the arrival of Danny. Just before her wedding, a priest gives a strange warning that someone new will alter her fate. Soon after, she meets Danny and feels an instant connection. What begins as a sweet romance soon takes a deeper and more intense turn. As their relationship strengthens, Devika faces unexpected troubles and looming danger. The story unfolds as she is forced to question her choices, destiny, and the risks of following her heart.
Dear Daddy
- Cast: Sharanya Pradeep, Ravi Varma
- Where to watch: ETV Win
- Release date: June 8, 2025
Dear Daddy is set to premiere on ETV Win OTT on June 8. The film features Sharanya Pradeep and Ravi Varma in lead roles. It promises an emotional journey, likely focusing on family bonds. With its heartfelt theme, the movie aims to strike a chord with the audience.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!
ALSO READ: Latest Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week (June 2 - June 8): Tourist Family to Lal Salaam