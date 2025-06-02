Pelli Kani Prasad OTT release: When and where to watch Sapthagiri's Telugu family drama online

Pelli Kani Prasad is a Telugu family comedy drama that hit the big screens on March 21, 2025. Directed by Abhilash Reddy, the movie opened to mixed responses at the box office and had a disappointing run. However, the makers have now secured a strong OTT deal with a streaming platform, and the film is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Pelli Kani Prasad

Pelli Kani Prasad will begin streaming on ETV Win from June 5, 2025. The OTT giant made the official announcement on X, which read, "Block your weekends… June is packed with powerful stories on @etvwin! From heart-touching dramas to emotional journeys — this month, every film is a must-watch!"

Check out the announcement post of Pelli Kani Prasad below:

Official trailer and plot of Pelli Kani Prasad

The film follows the story of a young man named Prasad. He finds himself caught between deep-rooted traditions and his father’s relentless greed. All he wants is to get married, but his father’s demand for a hefty dowry of Rs 2 crore turns his dream into a distant reality.

Burdened by this demand, Prasad seeks help from an astrologer, hoping for a way out. Instead of a direct answer, he receives a mysterious prophecy — only a change in his father’s heart can clear the path for his marriage. The film explores Prasad’s emotional and often humorous journey as he navigates the pressures of his own aspirations. With fate playing its part, the story raises a poignant question: can love and persistence overcome age-old customs, or is Prasad destined to remain unmarried?

Cast and crew of Pelli Kani Prasad

The movie features Sapthagiri, Priyankasharma, Murlydhar Goud, Annapurnama, and Vadlamani Srinivas in key roles. The supporting cast includes Pramodini, Basha, Laxman Meesala, Rohini, and Ramprasad. The film is directed and scripted by Abhilash Reddy, with the story and screenplay penned by Akhil Varma and Y.N. Lohit.

It is produced by K.Y. Babu of Vision Group, along with Bhanu Prakash, Sukka Venkateshwar Goud, and Vybhav Reddy Mutyala.

