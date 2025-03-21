Nodidavaru Enanthare OTT release: When and where to watch Naveen Shankar's new Kannada film online

Nodidavaru Enanthare is a Kannada film that premiered on the big screen on January 31, 2025. Directed by Kuldeep Cariappa, the movie stars Naveen Shankar in the lead role and received mixed responses for the storyline. However, those who missed watching it in theaters can now stream it online.

When and where to watch Nodidavaru Enanthare

Nodidavaru Enanthare has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Those who want to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes can now stream it on Amazon Prime.

Official trailer and plot of Nodidavaru Enanthare

Nodidavaru Enanthare follows Siddharth, a web designer in his late 20s, burdened by societal expectations. His life spirals after a breakup, his father's death, and the loss of a job opportunity. Seeking purpose, he embarks on a journey to meet Janaki Devi.

His struggles are subtly portrayed through unsent messages, workplace frustration, and emotional isolation. Along the way, he meets Mallanna, a resilient shepherd, and Nadia, whose free-spirited nature challenges his perspective. These encounters force him to reassess his identity and past choices.

His journey leads him to a crucial revelation—Janaki Devi is his estranged mother. Their meeting highlights societal biases, where women face harsher judgment for abandoning families than men. The film also captures his quest for self-discovery and internal conflicts.

Cast and crew of Nodidavaru Enanthare

Nodidavaru Enanthare is directed and written by Kuldeep Cariappa and produced by Nagesh Gopal. The film's cinematography is handled by Ashwin Kennedy, with editing by Manu Shedgar and music composed by Mayuresh Adhikari. The cast features Naveen Shankar as Siddharth (Siddhu), alongside Apoorva Bharadwaj, Padmavati Rao, Ayra Krishna as Ashika, Rajesh, and Sonu Gowda in pivotal roles.

