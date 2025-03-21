Dragon OTT release verdict: Netizens have THIS to say about Pradeep Ranganathan's comedy drama after its digital debut

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon has finally premiered on Netflix today, March 21. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film stands out for its engaging and entertaining storyline. It follows Ragavan, an engineering student who uses deception to succeed but later faces the consequences of his actions.

Following Dragon's digital debut, its title reveal has impressed many with its clever execution. Ashwath Marimuthu’s direction has been praised for seamlessly blending humor and emotions. Leon James’ music enhances the film’s mood and Pradeep Ranganathan’s performance has drawn comparisons to a young Dhanush, with audiences appreciating his natural screen presence.

Anupama Parameswaran shines as Keerthi, Ragavan’s love interest, while Palak Lalwani delivers a strong performance in a key supporting role. Mysskin’s portrayal of the college principal adds depth to the film, with his interactions with Pradeep ranking among the most memorable moments. George Maryan has also received appreciation for his heartfelt performance as Ragavan’s father.

Gautham Menon and K. S. Ravikumar make notable contributions in their roles, while Harshath Khan, as ‘Kutty Dragon,’ brings humor with his comic timing. VJ Siddhu’s portrayal of Ragavan’s friend Anbu has been well received, and Ivana’s cameo fits seamlessly into the story. Director Ashwath Marimuthu also makes a special appearance.

Some viewers felt the film’s 2-hour-35-minute runtime was slightly long and that a few scenes required suspension of disbelief. However, Dragon has been widely appreciated as a complete entertainer. Many have credited Ashwath Marimuthu, Archana Kalpathi, and AGS Productions for delivering a successful film.

Directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram and others. The film features a talented ensemble cast, led by Pradeep Ranganathan as D. Ragavan, also known as "Dragon." Anupama Parameswaran plays Keerthi, while Kayadu Lohar portrays Pallavi Parasuram.

The supporting cast includes Mysskin as S. Mayilvahanan, Gautham Vasudev Menon as Vale Kumar, and K. S. Ravikumar as Parasuram. George Maryan plays Dhanapal, with Indumathy Manikandan as Chitra Dhanapal. VJ Siddhu takes on the role of Anbu, while Harshath Khan appears as Vetri, also known as "Kutty Dragon." P. L. Thenappan and Fatman Ravinder round out the cast as Thenappan and M. S. Rajesh, respectively.