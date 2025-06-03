POLL: Hari Hara Veera Mallu or They Call Him OG, which Pawan Kalyan film are you rooting for? Vote

Pawan Kalyan, undoubtedly, deserves the title of multi-tasking king. Apart from handling his work as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, he continues to remain a bonafide star delivering smashing hits one after the other at the box office. The Telugu actor is now looking forward to his two upcoming films: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG.

Historical action adventure Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan's next film release is Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is slated to release on June 12, 2025, and there has been quite the excitement among fans surrounding the project.

The movie is jointly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi along with A.M. Jyothi Krishna. It is set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal emperor and features Pawan Kalyan as an outlaw rebel who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the rulers.

It was in January 2020 when the film was first announced. Since then, it has faced multiple delays before finally releasing this month.

Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta and others.

Gangster action thriller They Call Him OG

Setting the bar differently this time, They Call Him OG will feature Pawan Kalyan taking up the role of an unapologetic gangster with an ulterior motive. The makers unveiled the release date as September 25, 2025.

It is written and directed by Sujeeth while Thaman S. has composed the musical score.

Pawan Kalyan’s character in this action thriller is named Ojas Gambheera (abbreviated as OG) who returns to Mumbai after a disappearance of 10 years.

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar and others.

It's time for you to vote and let us know which one of these films you’re most excited about!

