Pawan Kalyan’s upset fans demand, ‘please complete the shoot’ as Hari Hara Veera Mallu gets delayed

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most anticipated projects at the moment. While all eyes are on the next big update about the period actioner, reports of it getting further delayed have been rife on social media.

For the untold, HHVM has been scheduled to release on May 9, 2025. And now, according to the 123 Telugu report, the film is pushed further owing to incomplete post-production work. Moreover, the report suggested that the actor is suffering from back pain, which has rendered some shooting sequences incomplete.

Advertisement

Now, fans have gone berserk on social media, suggesting uproar and disappointment over the film’s delay once more. Taking to X, fans have expressed concern over the continuous delays.

Check out the fan reactions here:

Coming back to the film, besides Pawan Kalyan, HHVM also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjit Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others.

The film is jointly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna. Talented music composer MM Keeravani has composed the musical score for the movie.

In the past as well, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has faced a lot of delays owing to Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments, due to which he was unable to be a part of the shoot more than once.

However, these new reports are still unconfirmed and a new release date for HHVM is yet to be announced by the makers.

Advertisement

In other news, Pawan Kalyan grabbed attention lately after news of his 8-year-old son Mark Shankar getting injured in a fire accident in Singapore had surfaced. The actor-turned-politician reached Hyderabad with his son and wife Anna Lezhneva soon after.

ALSO READ: 'I fractured my hand': Mithun Chakraborty breaks silence on his injury and scenes with Prabhas in Fauji