AP and Telangana theaters likely to shut down from June 1 amidst Pawan Kalyan’s HHVM, Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life release

In the months of May and June 2025, several exciting films will be released in the South cinema. These include Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life and more. However, it seems that there is some kind of uncertainty over the fate of these movies lately.

A Cinema Express report has revealed that theaters in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to face a bandh or shutdown, from June 1 onwards.

Around 60 film exhibitors have met and discussed with notable producers like Dil Raju and Suresh Babu to resolve long-standing issues over the current rental-based revenue model followed by filmmakers.

The meeting was concluded with pressure from the exhibitor fraternity demanding a percentage-based model for revenue over the current one.

Queries have also been raised over some films that move over to OTT releases more quickly than the desired window of theatrical run.

A request has also been made to withhold the digital release of films for a longer time until a movie completes the bare minimum run in theaters.

The final consensus that had been arrived at in this meeting resulted in the theater owners calling for a complete bandh or shutdown, of single screens from June 1. Reportedly, many distributors and producers did not even turn up for this meeting.

As a result, since no consensus had been reached as an output, the bandh will directly affect some of the big ticket releases scheduled for that time, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu (release on June 12) and Thug Life (release on June 5)

Moreover, should the consensus and resolution be delayed and the bandh be further extended, it would then affect films that are in the pipeline next, including Dhanush starrer Kuberaa (June 20) and Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa (June 27).

It is yet to be seen if the impact of this meeting between film producers and theater owners will be resolved promptly or if it stretches further. This will directly affect the performance of the major film releases scheduled for the rest of the month.

