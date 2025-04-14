‘Rs 17,00,000’– Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva serves ‘annaprasadam’ to devotees at Tirupati in the name of son Mark Shankar

Pawan Kalyan’s family went through a tough ordeal after his youngest son Mark Shankar got caught in a fire incident at his school in the River Valley area of Singapore. The 8-year-old has recovered from his injuries and is back in Hyderabad with his parents, and was even spotted at the airport.

And now, Pawan’s wife Anna Lezhneva, who recently donated her hair at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, extended a generous donation of Rs. 17 lakh for the ‘Anna Prasadam’ today, in the name of her son Mark Shankar.

That’s not all. In several pictures and glimpses of Anna’s visit shared by the Jana Sena Party on X, the star-wife could be seen serving food to all the devotees herself. She looked pretty in a silk saree, flaunting her shaved head.

She later sat down with some other devotees and was offered the prasadam as well.

Well, talking about Anna’s previous visit to Tirumala when she shaved off her head, the star-wife had to sign a religious declaration before entering the temple premises. According to a Gulte report, this document is usually signed by non-Hindu people before visiting this holy shrine.

The declaration form is said to be about a devotee’s full faith and permission to seek blessings from the residing Lord Venkateswara.

Coming back to Mark Shankar, it was on April 8 when the first news of the little one’s injury during a fire accident in his school broke out.

The star kid sustained injuries in his arms and thighs and was given immediate medical treatment that also included a bronchoscopy since Mark inhaled a lot of smoke once the fire broke out.

