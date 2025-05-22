They Call Him OG: Silambarasan TR confirms singing in Pawan Kalyan starrer, Tamannaah Bhatia to join?

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been in the works for some time and is now continuing its shoot. With an update being eagerly awaited, Silambarasan TR has confirmed he has sung a song for the film.

In his recent appearance for Thug Life promotions in Hyderabad, Silambarasan TR has made it clear that a song will be out soon. Continuing his words, the actor said, “Thaman has done a fantastic job, and it was always a dream to sing for Pawan Kalyan garu.”

Advertisement

Moreover, rumors also indicate that Tamannaah Bhatia might make an appearance in the song. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers till now.

For those unaware, They Call Him OG is an upcoming Telugu-language gangster actioner directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The movie headlined by Pawan Kalyan features the tale of a gangster who has an animosity with another don from Mumbai.

After making a disappearance for 10 years, the gangster returns to the streets of Mumbai to take revenge, settling the scores once and for all. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR is all set to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025, with the movie Thug Life. The Mani Ratnam directorial is a gangster action drama co-penned by him alongside Kamal Haasan.

Advertisement

The film follows the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Nayakar, a gangster who rescues a young kid, Amaran, while raising him as his own during an ambush. Years later, the gangster is presumed dead, with suspicions leading to his foster son.

Now, Sakthivel ventures out to take revenge upon Amaran, making it a game of death with one emerging on top. With Kamal Haasan and Simbu in leading roles, the movie has actors like Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Nassar, Ashok Selvan, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, STR is next set to work in the movie, tentatively titled STR49, co-starring with Kayadu Lohar and Santhanam.

ALSO READ: Spirit: After Deepika Padukone’s exit, will Prabhas starrer feature Rukmini Vasanth?