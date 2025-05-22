Theater shut down in AP and Telangana put on temporary hold ahead of Thug Life, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s release

The ongoing conflict between theater exhibitors and producers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reached a peak when the former demanded a complete shutdown of single screens starting June 1. This move put the future of major releases like Thug Life and HHVM at risk.

Now, the shutdown or bandh has been temporarily called off after mutual consensus, with an interim agreement that exhibitors will hold the bandh for now, as these two films are considered important for their potential business.

The previous meeting between the two parties centered on disagreements over the revenue share model.

The theater owners are now demanding a percentage-based revenue model, along with a longer gap between the theatrical and digital release of a film.

The meeting failed to produce positive results as many producers and makers were absent and couldn’t share their inputs.

With two major films, Thug Life and HHVM, set for theatrical release, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the temporary suspension of the shutdown to support the upcoming big business.

Based on earlier reports, the bandh scheduled to start on June 1 had the potential to disrupt box office collections not just for these two films.

Moreover, if the shutdown had extended, it could have severely affected the performance of several other releases like Kuberaa and Kannappa.

Now that the crisis has been averted, these projects can proceed as planned and are expected to perform well at the box office.

For those unaware, Thug Life is set to release on June 5, 2025, while Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit theaters on June 12.

