Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with dengue, shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s OG on hold

Pawan Kalyan starrer The Call Him OG (or simply OG) is slated to release in theaters on September 25, 2025. After several delays in the shoot, the makers will have to halt the filming once again as Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has contracted dengue.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, sources have revealed that Hashmi was filming for They Call Him OG in Mumbai. During his time on the sets, he contracted the disease and showed dengue-like symptoms. Upon primary recommendation, the actor took tests, which confirmed that he was suffering from dengue.

Advertisement

The doctors have advised the actor to take proper rest. As per sources, Emraan has also notified the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer about the same. The makers have taken note of the actor’s issues and asked him to keep his health as his first priority. The shoot has been put on hold for now.

Concluding the report, sources have added that the actor is likely to be under rest for at least a week’s time and will join back after he recovers.

They Call Him OG is a gangster action drama starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film helmed by Saaho fame Sujeeth features the tale of a gangster who had disappeared from the streets of Mumbai years ago. However, after his absence, he resurfaces just to take revenge on his enemies, making it an action-packed venture.

With Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the movie has Emraan Hashmi playing the main antagonist, marking his debut in Telugu cinema. Apart from them, the movie will have actors like Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the action film Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Apart from OG, the actor will also be appearing in a key role for the much-awaited Adivi Sesh starrer G2, a spy actioner which is the sequel to Goodachari (2018).

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will soon be hitting the big screens with his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, slated to release on June 12, 2025. He also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Fans think Rashmika Mandanna just soft-launched Vijay Deverakonda with new Instagram pics?