Watch: Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva spotted with son Mark Shankar first time after fire accident

Pawan Kalyan was recently seen making a rare appearance with his wife Anna Lezhneva and son Mark Shankar. For the unversed, the 8-year-old was recently injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.

In the video, Pawan Kalyan is seen walking down a slope at the airport, with his wife Anna on one side and Mark on the other.

As the couple were engrossed in conversation, their little boy was seen walking beside them with a bag on his shoulder and a notebook in his hand. Mark appeared to have recovered from his injuries and seemed to be doing well.

Later, the trio proceeded to board a car parked at one side of the runway. The family of three made a rare public appearance together, especially since the fire accident.

For the unversed, on April 9, Mark Shankar was rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious burn injuries on his arms and legs. The mishap occurred at his school in the River Valley area of Singapore.

Mark had reportedly inhaled a significant amount of smoke after being trapped inside the premises for some time. As a result, he had to undergo bronchoscopy treatment to prevent any potential damage to his lungs caused by the smoke inhalation.

Later, after Mark and Anna returned to Chennai for further treatment and recovery, the star wife made a generous donation of Rs 17 lakh to the Tirupati Temple in the name of charity. She also personally distributed prasadam to the devotees.

Moreover, she shaved her head completely as a mark of devotion and donated her hair for a noble cause. Before entering the premises of the Tirupati Temple, Anna signed a declaration form affirming her full faith in Lord Venkateswara.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan made headlines after his upcoming film They Call Him OG locked its release date for September 25, 2025.

