Watch: Naga Chaitanya returns to Hyderabad with wife Sobhita Dhulipala after her birthday celebrations

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are one of the most talked about couples in Tollywood. The duo who share a common love for travelling were recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport after winding up The Night Manager actress’ 33rd birthday celebrations in an undisclosed location.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala twin in black at the airport

Advertisement

In the video, Naga Chaitanya can be seen clad in a black jacket paired with a white t-shirt and beige trousers.

On the other hand, Sobhita looked classy in a black leather jacket styled over a black top and denims.

The couple were seen exiting the airport as they got inside their car, skipping to pose for the paparazzi.

Naga Chaitanya’s heartfelt birthday wish for his wifey Sobhita Dhulipala

Back on May 31, Sobhita Dhulipala turned 33 and received a special birthday wish from her husband Naga Chaitanya.

The Thandel actor dropped an adorable selfie with his better half from one of their trips together. He captioned it as “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad.”

Sobhita Dhulipala’s pregnancy buzz which went viral

It was in December 2024 when Chay and Sobhita tied the knot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. A few months back, the couple made a joint appearance at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Made In Heaven actress’ dress up in a saree led many to speculate if she was expecting her first child with the Akkineni star.

However, a source close to her was quick to put out the baseless rumors. They stated that the diva chose to wear anti-fit clothing and not maternity fashion.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Coming to work, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu survival drama Thandel. Co-starring Sai Pallavi in the lead, the movie was a big hit at the box office.

Up next, he would be seen in the thrilling treasure adventure drama NC24.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab: Prabhas’ romantic-horror comedy to release in theaters on December 5