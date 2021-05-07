Pooja Hegde showers birthday love on Rohan Mehra; Wishes him success and laughter

Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra are rumoured to be in a secret relationship. They both haven't yet made it official about their relationship, but the two were spotted together at Harshvardhan Kapoor's house last year for a get-together.

Pooja Hegde has shared a lovely video of Baazaar actor Rohan Mehra playing the guitar, on his birthday today. The Radhe Shyam actress has also penned a lovely birthday note that reads, "Happy Birthday you talented, kind soul! Hope this year brings you loads of love, success, laughter and all that your heart desires. From one nerd to another, May the force be with you. P.S Eats lots of cake." Pooja and Rohan Mehra are rumoured to be in a secret relationship. They both haven't yet made it official about their relationship, but the two were spotted together at Harshvardhan Kapoor's house last year for a get-together.

In 2020 during the lockdown, in an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pooja, we asked the actress whether she is dating Rohan or not. The 29-year-old actress clarified to us saying "We are very good friends. I don't know where this news comes from. No, I'm single." When further asked Hegde what are the qualities that she looks for in a partner, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star replied, "What I look for... we just have to connect, that is the main thing. A good sense of humour, kindness and a good heart are like the essentials. And a basic understanding and respect for what I do also because it can be hard for people to understand, considering I travel so much."

Meanwhile, check out her birthday post for Rohan Mehra:

On the work front, Pooja has 4 big South movies- Thalapthy 65, Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam, Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor and a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Acharya.

Talking about Bollywood projects- she has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring , and one with titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

