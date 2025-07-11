Chennai City Gangsters on OTT: When and where to watch Vaibhav starrer comedy heist movie online

Chennai City Gangsters, starring Vaibhav in the lead role, hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. Just a couple of weeks after the theatrical run, the movie is available for streaming on OTT. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Chennai City Gangsters

Chennai City Gangsters is available for streaming on the OTT platform SunNXT from July 11, 2025. The official update on the same was made by the makers themselves through a post on social media, which read, “They’ve got heart, hustle, and a half-baked plan. Catch Chennai’s quirkiest crew take on the ultimate heist!”

Here’s the official post for Chennai City Gangsters

Official trailer and plot of Chennai City Gangsters

Chennai City Gangsters is a Tamil-language comedy heist movie featuring ‘The GOAT’ fame Vaibhav in the lead role. The film presents the tale of Pandi and Poochi, two youngsters who were assigned the duty to safeguard a gangster’s money.

However, all hell broke loose when they accidentally misplaced the stash of money. In fear for their lives, both of them join hands with four quirky ex-convicts to conduct a heist. Whether they manage to repay the gangster’s money and the humorous events that follow them make up the entire story.

Cast and crew of Chennai City Gangsters

Chennai City Gangsters features Vaibhav in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Athulya Ravi, Manikandan Rajesh, Anandaraj, Livingston, Rajendran, John Vijay, Sunil Reddy, Redin Kingsley, and many more in key roles.

The film, written by Vikram Rajeshwar, was co-directed by him alongside Arun Keshav. Being bankrolled by Bobby Balachandran, Chennai City Gangster’s musical tracks and background scores were handled by D. Imman.

With Tijo Tomy handling the cinematography, Suresh Prasad has edited the cinematic venture.

On a side note, it would be interesting to know that the film’s title is actually taken from an Anirudh Ravichander-composed track. The name, “Chennai City Gangsters,” is originally from a song in the movie Vanakkam Chennai, which was released in 2013.

Moving ahead, Vaibhav is next expected to feature in a lead role for his long-delayed movie Aalambana, which remains unreleased due to financial troubles.

