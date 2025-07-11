Sanjay Dutt is angry with Lokesh Kanagaraj for not giving him a bigger role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo: ‘He wasted me’

Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted at a teaser event for his upcoming Kannada movie KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja. During an interaction with media people, Sanjay Dutt revealed how he is angry at Lokesh Kanagaraj for not giving him a bigger role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Why is Sanjay Dutt angry at Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Advertisement

Speaking in detail, Sanjay Dutt said, “I worked with Thalapathy Vijay and I loved working with him. However, I am angry with Lokesh because he didn’t give me a big role. He wasted me.”

Apart from talking about his role in Leo, Sanjay Dutt was seen praising other Tamil superstars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith Kumar.

The KGF 2 actor said, “Rajini sir and Kamal sir, I respect them a lot. They are my seniors, I look up to them, and I learn from them. I worked with Rajini sir in Hindi movies multiple times, and he is such a humble person.” He underlined how he shares a close camaraderie with Ajith Kumar as well.

Moreover, Sanjay Dutt also made it clear how he is looking forward to seeing Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and will soon watch Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

About Leo

Talking about Leo, the Tamil-language action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was released on October 19, 2023. The film, partially inspired by the American actioner A History of Violence, featured the tale of Parthiban, a middle-aged coffee shop owner who lives with his wife and children.

Advertisement

After a fateful day at his shop, the man is put into the headlines for a self-defense crime, only for new problems to arise. As he shares an appearance with a former gangster, Leo, adversaries come into his life, hoping to make him return to the crime world.

Whether Parthiban is truly Leo and what happens to his family in the rest of the story. As Vijay played the leading role, Sanjay Dutt appeared as his father, Antony Das.

Moving ahead, the film also had actors like Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, and many more in key roles. Leo is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Coolie 2nd single Monica OUT: Pooja Hegde sizzles in red hot look, sets the floor on fire in Rajinikanth starrer