When Trisha Krishnan said she does not believe in dating but would ‘love to marry a celebrity’

Trisha Krishnan’s personal life has been under much scrutiny from her fans. The diva has time and again been linked up with her co-stars. Moreover, the buzz about a possible marriage in the future also keeps her fans on their toes.

Here’s a throwback when the actress spilled beans on dating, the kind of traits she liked in men, and above all, her thoughts on marriage.

When Trisha Krishnan talked about her not-so-date

In a previous interview with Filmibeat, Trisha Krishnan revealed that she does not believe in the concept of dating. She further recalled one near-dating experience she had with a friend who cooked her food and invited her to his home.

She said, “I think it was with my very dear friend, and it was a guy. He had invited me home, and he cooked for me. I thought that was quite cute.”

Trisha revealed the traits she likes in men

Moving forth in the interview, the Thug Life actress was asked about the kind of qualities she finds desirable in men, if she were to find a partner. The Thug Life actress explained that she likes men who play hard to get.

Explaining her choice further, the starlet said, “I always like when men play a little hard to get things. Your preconceived notion about someone just disappears when you meet that person in flesh. I like men who are a little less approachable.”

Why does Trisha Krishnan prefer getting married to a celebrity?

Towards the end of the interview, the actress talked about the kind of person she would be on the lookout for if she were to get married someday.

Trisha Krishnan made her choice and replied that she would rather hang out and get married to a celebrity, rather than anyone else.

In her words, “I’d love to get married to a celebrity. I rather hang out with a celebrity and then get married to him as we both come from the same fraternity and can talk at ease.”

On her work front, Trisha was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

