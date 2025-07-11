Narivetta Review: Tovino Thomas starrer is an overwhelming story rooted in reality, but stumbles with writing

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, was released in theaters on May 23, 2025. The film, directed by Anuraj Manohar, is an action drama based on real-life events that occurred during the Muthanga Incident in 2003.

As the movie releases for streaming on SonyLIV, here’s the Pinkvilla review if you’re interested in watching it.

The Plot

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, tells the story of Peter Varghese, a constable stationed in a remote tribal region for security purposes. As the officer becomes more involved with the local milieu, he realizes the injustices faced by the tribal communities.

With Peter Varghese becoming aware of the government’s plans to de-escalate the situation, the officer is torn between duty and empathy. What happens to Peter, and how it is resolved, form the entire story.

The Good

Narivetta is one of the tales that sticks with the audience even hours after watching it. When reminded that this crimson-stained tale of oppression is based on a real event, it only makes the horror more poignant.

The movie brilliantly captures the essence of the incident and remains consistent with the storyline. With Tovino Thomas effortlessly morphing himself into the character of Peter Varghese, we realize the ease and growth in acting that the actor has evolved into over the years.

The characterizations penned by Abin Joseph effectively capture the criteria for what a character arc is supposed to be. What makes the film stand out from others in the same genre is the execution by Anuraj Manohar.

The director, whose debut film Ishq was based on real-life events surrounding moral policing and hooliganism, does not stand behind in expressing the reality through his movies.

As we delve into the technical aspects of the movie, Jakes Bejoy once again proves why he is the most sought-after music composer in Malayalam cinema. While the film features only one love song, the viral ‘Minnalvala,’ his background scores in tense moments are the film’s backbone.

Additionally, Vijay, the cinematographer, manages to craft a visually compelling story with consistent editing by Shameer Muhammed in a non-linear narrative.

The Bad

Narivetta, at its core, is a tale of the oppressed versus the oppressors. While many movies, such as Jai Bhim and Karnan, stand out as industry standards, the Tovino Thomas starrer struggles to match them.

The movie’s writing struggles to maintain consistency, even though it is based on a real-life incident. While it is unclear whether this is a deliberate creative choice, the movie fails to become a cinematic experience. Perhaps the story could have been more effectively told as an intense documentary rather than a fictionalized spin.

Aside from the fact that Narivetta falters in its storytelling at parts and waters down the challenges faced by the tribal community, the movie is still a constant reminder of a history we should not forget.

The Performance

Narivetta is packed with intense actors, and quite honestly, this is its biggest asset. As Tovino Thomas transforms himself into a standard police constable, Suraj Venjaramoodu balances a character that is strong yet caring.

Moreover, Cheran (in his Malayalam debut) was a refreshing face to see in the film, underlining why he was once considered one of the best actors in Tamil cinema.

With Arya Salim deserving a special mention, Priyamvada Krishnan did a neat job as Peter Varghese’s love interest.

Watch the trailer here:

The Verdict

Narivetta is a movie experience that feels like a mirror into recent history, which many may have forgotten. If you’re someone who doesn’t fret about watching an intense action drama, then this Tovino Thomas starrer is truly meant for you.

