Narivetta Ending Explained: What led Tovino Thomas’ Peter Varghese to change from a hothead police officer to help the tribal community?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie is currently available for streaming on SonyLIV.

For those who have seen the film and are still unsure about its conclusion, this explainer will clarify everything.

What is the Narivetta story about?

Narivetta features the story of Peter Varghese (played by Tovino Thomas), a young unemployed man who lives with his mother. As he considers most jobs to be below him, Peter remains in an impoverished financial condition and mostly borrows money from his girlfriend, Sofiya, who hails from a wealthy family and has a cushy job.

After Sofiya’s father insults him for being poor, he is heartbroken, even with his mother agreeing with what her father said. At the same time, Peter is accepted into the Kerala police as a constable, inadvertently joining the force..

Due to his fiery temperament, Peter faces ragging from his superiors upon joining the service. However, he finds an ally in Basheer Ahammed (Suraj Venjaramoodu), an older and gentle constable, who becomes a supportive older brother figure.

As we progress in the story, Peter, Basheer, and a squad of CRPF police officers are stationed at a hilly area in the Wayanad district. The officers are there to provide security as tribal groups protest for the lands they were promised by the Kerala government in 2003.

However, on a fateful day, Basheer does not return to their police camp even after hours have passed, making Peter worry about him.

How did Basheer go missing?

Soon enough, Basheer Ahammed is found dead in the forest, with officers believing the tribal people killed him. This enables police to quash the protests, but Peter Varghese hesitates to accept that this was caused by the tribal community.

As the police squad led by DIG Raghuram Keshavadas (Cheran) leads the attack against the protestors, Peter finds out that Basheer was murdered by a police commando.

Spoiler Alert

Peter Varghese informs the truth to Raghuram Keshavadas, only to realize that Basheer was killed by the DIG’s orders. It is revealed that a police officer’s “sacrifice” was needed to shift the public support from the tribal community’s side.

As the ruling party is facing this crisis, the police force was enabled to take such an act against the tribal people, quashing their rights.

Peter Varghese is forced by his superiors to comply with them, and he is broken. As protests intensify, the police kill 5 tribal people, even a 7-year-old girl, and bury them deep within the forest.

Later on, disrupted after seeing the events, changing from his hotheaded nature, Peter Varghese decides to go against his profession and do what is right. The constable reveals everything to a lawyer, with everyone involved in the incident being arrested, providing the tribal community the justice they deserved.

For those unaware, the hard-hitting story of the oppressed is based on the real incident that took place in Muthanga in 2003.

