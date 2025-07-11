Detective Ujjwalan Ending Explained: Who’s the hidden culprit of all the crimes in Plaachikkaavu?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Detective Ujjwalan released theatrically on May 23, 2025 and left audiences intrigued with its mysterious screenplay. Later on, the movie began streaming on Netflix from July 11 after completing a successful theatrical run. The plot revolves around a local detective tasked to resolve murder mysteries in his village against a hidden yet ominous culprit.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for the film’s ending to be explained a bit more clearly, here’s an easy explanation of the thriller’s last crucial scenes.

Detective Ujjwalan’s ending explained

The film centers around the life of a young man named Ujjwalan who is renowned for being the local detective in the village of Plaachikkaavu. Additionally, he runs a library and is known for living off his family’s wealth.

In the meantime, the otherwise peaceful village is shaken by the news of the murder of the school principal. A petty thief is arrested for being responsible for this crime based on Ujjwalan’s deduction by the SI of the police. But when such a crime happens again, the former is left to believe that some other culprit is at play here.

While an investigative team is dispatched by the police almost immediately, Ujjwalan begins to suspect Shambhu, his nemesis. The latter ends up counterarguing that Ujjwalan’s father is the real killer.

Advertisement

As the village gradually comes together and hatches a plan to nab the killer, a man named Jomon is identified to be the culprit. However, Ujjwalan later realises that Jomon is not the only one in the crime and that there are two of them.

Detective Ujjwalan ending explained

After Jomon gets captured, he reveals how his traumatic childhood experiences led him to become a psychopath. However, by this time, Ujjwalan realises that the former is not alone in the crime and has an aide.

As Jomon stays in custody, a mysterious writing appears on a village wall stating that unless he is let go, the village will witness more murders. As per the plan hatched by Shambhu and Ujjwalan, the second culprit is found who is actually Jomon’s twin brother.

The two of them later reveal that going through a traumatic childhood inspired by a teacher and how they then killed their father, turning psychopathic. As peace returns with the arrest of the two twin brothers, Ujjwalan ends up renaming his library as Detective Consultancy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kuberaa OTT Release: When and where to watch Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s film online