Coolie 2nd single Monica OUT: Pooja Hegde sizzles in red hot look, sets the floor on fire in Rajinikanth starrer

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting the big screens, the makers have unveiled its second single titled Monica featuring Pooja Hegde in a special apperance.

Pooja Hegde stuns in her red hot look with Coolie single Monica

The song Monica, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is crooned by the musician himself along with Subhalashini. The lyrics penned by Vishnu Edavan have Sandy Master’s choreography.

Sharing the latest dance track, the makers penned, “Monica, My dear Monica! The second single #Monica from #Coolie starring Pooja Hegde is out now!”

Watch Monica from Coolie here:

