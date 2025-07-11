EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor v/s Vicky Kaushal Maalik Kapil Sharma Ajay Devgn Nayanthara Maalik Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Narcos Team on board Vikrant Massey's next Superman Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Yash screentime in Ramayana revealed Rashmika reunites with Allu on Atlee's next

Coolie 2nd single Monica OUT: Pooja Hegde sizzles in red hot look, sets the floor on fire in Rajinikanth starrer

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is here with their 2nd single Monica, and you wouldn’t simply be able to take your eyes off Pooja Hegde in her fiery look.

By Goutham S
Published on Jul 11, 2025  |  06:22 PM IST |  16K
Coolie 2nd single Monica OUT
Coolie 2nd single Monica OUT (PC: Sun Pictures, X)

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting the big screens, the makers have unveiled its second single titled Monica featuring Pooja Hegde in a special apperance.

Pooja Hegde stuns in her red hot look with Coolie single Monica

The song Monica, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is crooned by the musician himself along with Subhalashini. The lyrics penned by Vishnu Edavan have Sandy Master’s choreography.

Sharing the latest dance track, the makers penned, “Monica, My dear Monica! The second single #Monica from #Coolie starring Pooja Hegde is out now!”

Watch Monica from Coolie here:


Credits: YouTube (Sun TV)
