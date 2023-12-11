Rajinikanth - A journey like no other: Part 2: The glorious uprise in the 80s

2/4 It was all going in favor of the newcomer in the Tamil film industry. K. Balachander, who worked in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films, was cast as the protagonist… His career was on an upward trend and everything was going well. But, much to everyone’s surprise, Rajinikanth announced his retirement from acting.

However, fortunately for the audience, the retirement was short-lived. The actor soon made a comeback in 1980 with the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s action thriller film Don, titled Billa. Rajini played the dual role of Billa, a powerful ganglord, and that of Rajappan, a simpleton who wants to take care of his foster children.

Rajinikanth makes a statement with Billa

The film was helmed by R. Krishnamoorthy, based on the story by Salim-Javed. The film was a blockbuster hit, running for close to 25 weeks in theaters, and was undeniably Rajinikanth’s biggest box-office success up to that point.

The critical as well as commercial success of the film also helped establish another major factor. The loathe 1970s, early 1980s were considered to be the end of Rajinikanth’s career, and that he had nothing more to offer. However, going against the words of the naysayers, Billa was such a huge hit, that it established Rajinikanth as a full-fledged hero.

Advertisement

According to columnist G Dhananjayan, Billa also started the trend of having protagonists being indulged in crime because they love what they do, without having any backstory or social reason as to why they entered the world of crime. The film was also remade almost three decades later, with the same name. The remake had Ajith Kumar portraying the lead role, and was helmed by Vishnuvardhan.

Balancing both commercial and experimental movies

Coming to the 80s, Rajinikanth was high and flying after the success of his film Billa. Billa broke the stereotypical nice guy trope for protagonists in Tamil cinema which led to many filmmakers being inspired to make characters have a negative morale or wicked background for them.

Though this may have been the reason for Rajinikanth’s breakthrough as the leading hero, his mentor K Balachander was not satisfied with the actor solely doing commercial roles as an action hero which made him a hit.

In 1981, K Balachander did his maiden productional venture under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions and made the film Netrikan. The drama film directed by SP Muthuraman featured Rajinikanth in dual roles, one being a womanizer father and another as a responsible son. The film opened up the creative space for Rajinikanth to perform as an actor with lots of different shades with many remembering the film still now due to this very fact.

Soon after the success of the film, Rajinikanth played the leading role in the comedy film Thillu Mullu in the same year. From an action-driven role to a comedic hero, he only chose to act in this film under the wise words of his mentor K Balachander. The latter urged him to not stay stereotypical to the status of action heroes but to also do non-commercial roles.

Thillu Mullu was the official Tamil remake of the widely-known Hindi film Gol Maal starring Amol Palekar in the leading role. The charm, evergreen comedy, and timely antics pulled off with the utmost grace an actor could possess firmly placed Rajinikanth in the limelight of praise from the critics, who were fixed on seeing him as an action hero for some time now.

The film directed by K Balachander himself not only changed the outlook the audience had for Rajinikanth up until then but also delved in deeper to unlock the potential of a hero to not just another star from Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Debut in Hindi cinema

Though audiences in the 1980s knew what kind of actor Rajinikanth was and how versatile he was in portraying a variety of characters, the largest of the lot preferred to watch him strike down enemies in a single blow and walk out in style saving the day. This need for viable action heroes led Rajinikanth to take up roles that largely depended on his ability to pull off action films.

In Tamil, the once-stereotyped villain in movies went on to become a household name with films like Thee, Pokkiri Raja, Moondru Mugham, Thanikattu Raja, and so on which were all back-to-back hits in South Indian cinema. These films landed him the popularity to finally venture into Hindi cinemas in 1983 with his film, Andhaa Kaanoon. The film was both a critical and commercial success.

His debut in Hindi cinema only led to more and more Hindi films being offered to him with one of the most memorable being the antagonist for the film Bewafai which had Rajesh Khanna playing the leading role.

Late 80s and early steps into Superstardom

Becoming the most in-demand artist from Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth broke his own records one after another with most of his films becoming commercial hits, particularly in South India. Welcoming the time of his career in the late 1980s, Rajinikanth acted in some of the iconic films from the decade that still hold significance in the hearts of his fans.

As the saying goes, the more the merrier Rajinikanth kept on hitting out the park with his films like Naan Sigappu Manithan, Padikkathavan, Mr. Bharath, Velaikaran, Dharmathin Thalaivan, and many more. All these films were only stepping stones for what was yet to come in life for Rajinikanth.

In 1988, the actor also acted in his only English-language American film to date as well. The film’s scenes are even shared around social media, with the charming style of Rajinikanth not leaving him for even one bit. The film Bloodstone was an action-adventure film directed by Dwight H Little known for making films like Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, and Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.

The adventure film featured the setting for it to be in India where the protagonists played by Brett Stimely and Anna Nicholas were in search of the mythical ruby of the titular name. Rajinikanth undeniably also slayed in the role, marking the only foreign film he has done to date.

Advertisement

By the end of the 80s, Rajinikanth also made his fans happy with commercially viable films like Rajadhi Raja, Raja Chinna Roja, and Mappillai, along with a few Hindi films in between as well. Out of a lot of films mentioned earlier, the Rajasekhar directorial film Mappillai became a blockbuster hit in theaters, generating not only more than 200 days of running in theaters but also receiving widespread praise from critics. The film had actress Srividya and Amala Akkineni in the leading roles with Chiranjeevi playing a special cameo role.

The film was the official remake of the Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu which had veteran actress Vanisri making a comeback to Telugu cinema and had Vijayashanti playing the female lead. The success of the Telugu film did not stop with the Rajinikanth starrer but was also remade in several languages including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Bangladeshi, and Malayalam.

Did you know Rajinikanth's Tamil film Mappillai was remade in Tamil again by Dhanush?

Mappillai was so popular in Tamil cinema that the film was again remade in Tamil by Rajinikanth’s former son-in-law Dhanush in the leading role in 2011, almost 22 years after the former had been released. Though the remake was a decent hit in theaters, it did not carry the same charm and acting performances given by Rajinikanth and Srividya in the original Tamil one.

Recounting all of these films only brings in the hassles of a newcomer spotted by K Balachander transcending the bounds of cultural and societal norms, to take up the mantle of a leading star in numerous films. The boundaries broken by Rajinikanth became an inspiration for many actors following him, making his path towards the star-glazed world of Superstardom not so far after all.

Interestingly, in the 1989 children’s film Raja Chinna Roja, there was a song titled ‘Superstar Yaarunu’ which translates to ‘Who is the Superstar’ composed by late music director Chandrabose and lyrics written by Vairamuthu. Knowingly or unknowingly, the lyrics matched with the person who was ready to step into the role of a revered superstar in Indian cinema for ages to come.

Rajinikanth on the personal front

Rajinikanth’s journey in the 1980s was not just restricted to films and his career. The early 1980s had some major strides in the actor’s personal life as well. The actor met with Latha Rangachari, who was to interview him for her college magazine. He immediately fell in love, and the duo eventually tied the knot on 26th February. The lovely couple has two children, Aishwarya and Soundarya, who were born in 1982 and 1984 respectively.

Advertisement

Latha is film producer and singer herself, and has even designed the costumes for the 1993 film Valli. The entire Rajinikanth family is actively involved in films as well, with Aishwarya’s upcoming film Lal Salaam all set to release in January 2024.

All of this comes into question, how does Rajinikanth the commercial star become the Superstar of millions? How does he manage to stand strong in a decade that offered the easiness of yesteryears but was also starting to embrace the novelty of the modern world? The world was changing and so were the people, Is the same action-hero trope enough to sustain the masses? We’ll find out more in time!

Advertisement

TO BE CONTINUED…

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth-A journey like no other: Part 1: How K Balachander changed life of a bus conductor