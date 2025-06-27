'Mani Ratnam doesn’t like my films, and I don’t like Mani’s films': Ram Gopal Varma makes an explosive statement

Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Mani Ratnam have frequently collaborated on projects in the past. However, it was recently that the former mentioned how he dislikes films made by his colleague, specifically the iconic film Nayakan, starring Kamal Haasan.

Furthermore, Ram Gopal Varma mentioned that Mani Ratnam, too, does not like some of his movies.

Why don’t Ram Gopal Varma and Mani Ratnam like each other’s films?

In a recent interview on MPower Podcast, Ram Gopal Varma bluntly revealed that he and Mani Ratnam don’t really like each other’s films.

Despite both of them having collaborated in the past and being renowned filmmakers in their own merit, the Sarkaar 3 director commented on the kind of equation the duo have with one another.

RGV said, “Mani Ratnam doesn’t like my films, and I don’t like Mani’s films. That’s our relationship.”

RGV expresses dislike for Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan

Continuing with his revelation, Ram Gopal Varma specifically spoke about one of Mani Ratnam’s classic films, Nayakan, starring Kamal Haasan. RGV then revealed how, despite the performances in the movie being good, he did not quite like it.

He went on to recall his past with the Thug Life director and dismissed any influence the former had on his own career. RGV clarified that although he likes Mani Ratnam as a person, the two of them have very different visions for their films.

In his words, “We like each other as people. I think we both wanted to make our own films. He didn’t listen to one idea of mine, and I didn’t listen to one idea of his. So we made our own films. He has got his unique way, and I have my own style. So I think two creatively strong-minded people collaborating, it can’t happen."

Mani Ratnam’s recent debacle with Thug Life

Fast forward to now, Mani Ratnam is in the spotlight after his last directed film, Thug Life, underperformed at the box office. Marking his reunion with Kamal Haasan after Nayakan, the film did not meet expectations and stumbled at crossing less than Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide.

