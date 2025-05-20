Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Venkatesh Daggubati starrer action series

Rana Naidu, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati, was initially released for its first season on March 10, 2023. Following couple of years since its streaming, the show is all set for its second season premiere.

When and where to watch Rana Naidu S2

Rana Naidu Season 2 is geared up to begin streaming on Netflix from June 13, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the streaming platform’s social media handle, penning the caption:

“Jab baat parivaar ki ho, Rana harr line cross karega. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix.”

See the post:

Official teaser and plot of Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu features the tale of a man who focuses on “fixing” any problem his high-profile clients have. However, despite his skills at work, the man struggles to fix situations in his personal life with his wife and kids.

However, his life is only going to turn a whole lot worse when his estranged father, Naga Naidu, is released from prison after 15 years for a crime he never committed. Now, Naga is striving for vengeance and is adamant on correcting his relationship with Rana and his two other sons.

With Season 2 all geared up for release, the upcoming venture is expected to have new challenges and more intense action. For those unaware, Rana Naidu is the official Indian adaptation of the American show Ray Donovan.

Cast and crew of Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu features Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles with an ensemble cast of actors like Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Surveen Chawla, Rajesh Jais, Gaurav Chopra, and many more in key roles.

With the second season, Rana Naidu is set to have Arjun Rampal play the main antagonist. The show is created by Karan Anshuman, who co-directs the show along with Suparn Verma.

Rana Naidu is co-penned by writers like Karmanya Ahuja, Anany Mody, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Anshuman, and BVS Ravi. The series has music crafted by Sangeet-Siddharth and John Stewart Eduri.

