Box Office: After theatrical blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Venkatesh shifts focus to OTT release of Rana Naidu 2

Venkatesh is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. He became the only senior actor other than Chiranjeevi to give a Rs 200 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. While Sankranthiki Vasthunam, co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, is still thriving in cinemas, Victory Venkatesh is shifting focus to his OTT show, Rana Naidu Season 2.

The second installment of the highly successful OTT show, Rana Naidu, was in production for over a year. The streaming platform Netflix dropped the first glimpse of Rana Naidu Season 2 during their NEXTOnNetflix event on Monday.

Venkatesh plays one of the leading roles in Rana Naidu, co-starring Rana Daggubati, along with an ensemble cast. The actor won many accolades for his performance in the original season, and now he is ready to take on a new rival (played by Arjun Rampal) in the second season.

Though the streaming date of Rana Naidu Season 2 is yet to be announced, it is definitely one of the most exciting projects for Victory Venkatesh. Fans are already thrilled to see the massive face-off between Venkatesh and Arjun Rampal.

Talking about the Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the movie has already smashed the Rs 225 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is expected to wind up its global cume at Rs 250 crore. This is a phenomenal result for such a well-budgeted movie. The super success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam also recovers some losses of Game Changer as both films have the same producer and distributors.

The Anil Ravipudi-directed action comedy garnered positive word-of-mouth, which became its biggest reason to blow the box office. It also emerged as the 8th consecutive success for the director Anil Ravipudi. Interestingly, he never ever delivered a flop. It was the third collaboration between Venkatesh and Anil. Previously, they worked together in F2: Fun and Frustration and F3: Fun Frustration.

