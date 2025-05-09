Sai Pallavi Birthday: Meet the actress who rejected fairness ads, left doctor’s life for acting, and broke all beauty norms

Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry. From her debut in Premam (2015) to now featuring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, she has come a long way in the last 10 years. Now, as she turns a year older, let’s look back at her journey and how she has remained true to her real self.

Sai Pallavi on turning down fairness ads

A few years ago, Sai Pallavi made headlines for rejecting a fairness cream ad, even though the brand offered her Rs 2 crore. During an interview with Behindwoods, she explained her reason for turning it down. The actress shared how her sister, Pooja, once struggled with a complex about her skin tone.

She advised her to embrace natural beauty, urging her to eat fruits and vegetables to lighten her complexion. The Thandel actress further expressed that she didn't need the money from endorsements and believed in celebrating natural skin tones.

Saying NO to short dresses and makeup

In a Galatta interview, Sai Pallavi explained why she avoids wearing short dresses in films. She shared an experience of wearing a slit dress for a tango act in Georgia. Although she had permission from her parents, the video of the performance went viral after Premam was released. People focused on her dress rather than her performance, which made her feel objectified and uncomfortable. This incident led her to avoid wearing short dresses in her movies.

Talking about her no-makeup looks with Pearle Maaney, Pallavi revealed that she rarely goes for glam roles in her films. She mentioned that she only applies a bit of eyeliner, even for roles where makeup is required. When asked about sunscreen, she shared that she doesn’t use one but always wears a bindi.

Regarding her past roles, the Ramayana actress mentioned that she wore eyeliner for characters in Shyam Singha Roy and Fida. Sai Pallavi explained that the bright lights on set often make her eyes appear smaller, so eyeliner helps make them more visible.

Journey from being a doctor to an actor

Before entering the film industry, Sai Pallavi was a dedicated medical student and completed her MBBS at Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. However, she chose to follow her passion for dance and acting instead of pursuing medicine.

Known for her dancing skills, she participated in reality shows before her acting debut in Premam, where she gained immense popularity.

