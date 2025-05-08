Why Sai Pallavi rejected Thalapathy Vijay’s Rs 623 crore-grossing Tamil action thriller Leo?

Sai Pallavi has carved a unique niche in South cinema, consistently delivering standout performances. The actress, known for her unconventional choices, once turned down a super successful film like Leo, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay.

According to a 2023 TOI report, the Gargi actress was reportedly approached for the role of Sathya Parthiban, the on-screen wife of Vijay’s character, Parthiban, in the film.

Advertisement

Despite the project being highly exciting, Sai Pallavi chose not to move forward with it. She reportedly felt that the weightage of her role and the character arc were not up to par for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

The actress emphasized that for her to be a part of the film, both lead characters should have equal significance. Since that wasn’t the case, Sai Pallavi decided to step away from the project. Eventually, Trisha Krishnan stepped in, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Leo went on to become a massive success, grossing around Rs. 623 crore worldwide. It became one of Vijay’s defining films and continues to be hailed as one of his epic movies.

Fast forward to now, Thalapathy Vijay is working on his final film, Jana Nayagan, which will mark the end of his film career. The movie is set to be released theatrically on January 9, 2026.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay will be stepping away from cinema entirely to focus on a full-time political career, dedicating himself to serving the people of Tamil Nadu. This news has sparked considerable buzz among audiences, many of whom feel nostalgic about the actor leaving films.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Thandel, a Telugu survival drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti, in which Naga Chaitanya played the lead. The film was a solid hit at the box office.

Sai Pallavi will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana, which is currently being filmed.

ALSO READ: Retro: Suriya’s romantic action thriller inches towards Rs 100 crore mark at box office; here’s what actor did next