5 new Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week (June 23-29): From Jagadish starrer Pariwar to Mathew Thomas’s Lovely

The Malayalam movie front is looking forward to some exciting new movies making their way to OTT platforms. From hearty entertainers to nail-biting thrillers, these films promise to surprise audiences from every angle.

If you’re on the lookout to add some new Mollywood films to your watchlist, don’t miss out on these 5 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week.

5 Malayalam movies on OTT this week

Pariwar

Cast: Jagadish, Indrans, Rajendran, Alexander Prasanth, Sohan Seenulal

Jagadish, Indrans, Rajendran, Alexander Prasanth, Sohan Seenulal Genre: Comedy drama

Comedy drama Release date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Streaming on: Prime Video

The storyline revolves around a man named Bhaskara Pillai who lies on his deathbed while his four sons focus on the diamond ring stuck on his finger. The children are fixated on who gets to earn the prized possession as the family patriarch is on the verge of passing away.

The film focuses on each of the children and their lives, giving a critique of their own realities, which makes them so fixated on bagging the wealth all by themselves.

Eleven

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Reyaa, Dileepan, Shashank, Abhirami, Arjai

Naveen Chandra, Reyaa, Dileepan, Shashank, Abhirami, Arjai Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Release date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 Streaming on: Prime Video

Eleven is set against the dark streets of Vizag where a lifeless body is set to fire by an anonymous person in the shadows. This act is then followed by a series of murders specifically targetting twins, which leads to the case being taken up by the talented ACP named Aravind.

How he dives into the case amid misleading clues, false witnesses and a whole lot of challenges forms the crux of the film.

Azadi

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Raveena Ravi, Lal, Vani Vishwanath, Saiju Kurup

Sreenath Bhasi, Raveena Ravi, Lal, Vani Vishwanath, Saiju Kurup Genre: Action thriller

Action thriller Release date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 Streaming on: Manorama Max, Sun NXT

The plot of Azadi is set within the walls of a medical college where a pregnant protagonist Ganga is admitted ahead of giving birth to her child. She is imprisoned for being the prime accused in the murder of a politician’s son. Amid all of it, her husband Raghu concocts a deadly plan to attempt a prison break for his wife.

Will he be able to succeed in his plans or will walls close in for Ganga and Raghu as they run a possibility of being nabbed by the authorities? Only time will tell.

Aap Kaise Ho

Cast: Dhyaan Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Aju Varghese

Dhyaan Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Aju Varghese Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 Streaming on: Sun NXT, OTT Play Premium

something unexpected and catastrophic. As the groom-to-be reunites with his friends for one last hurrah before his wedding, they meet with a deadly accident which shackles them to the very core.

However, things complicate shortly as they are interrupted by a woman from their past connection, who shares a common link between all of them.

Lovely

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Manoj K Jayan, Baburaj, Joemon

Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Manoj K Jayan, Baburaj, Joemon Genre: Romantic fantasy

Romantic fantasy Release date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 Streaming on: Prime Video

The storyline of Lovely revolves around unexpected circumstances when a young man forms a strange friendship with a talking housefly. Their bonding happens when he gets 14 days imprisonment in a jail in Canada after insulting a woman at work.

After he walks out free, the man continues with his unusual friendship with the fly while leaving others in surprise.

