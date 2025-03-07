Thandel on OTT: Netizens review Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's survival drama after its digital debut

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel has made its digital debut today. That’s right! The Chandoo Mondeti directorial, based on a real-life incident that resonated with viewers, is now streaming on Netflix. Even after watching the film in theaters, fans couldn’t resist revisiting it online. Since morning, Twitter has been buzzing with reactions to its OTT release.

A viewer expressed how Chay resembled Akkineni Nageswara Rao in a particular scene. The person also praised Naga Chaitanya’s performance and called him an evergreen hero before appreciating his brilliant acting in Thandel.

On the other hand, a netizen rated Thandel 3 out of 5 and highlighted its strong storytelling inspired by a real-life incident. The individual appreciated the emotionally intense scenes and well-composed songs. Additionally, the viewer also praised Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya for delivering solid performances.

Another reviewer found Thandel to be a decent love story that shines in its heartfelt and intimate moments between the lead pair but loses momentum when shifting to other subplots. The person felt that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s performances kept the film engaging, with DSP’s music being a major highlight.

The netizen also noted that DSP’s compositions were among his best in recent times. However, the individual pointed out that the weak writing and slow-paced narration made certain portions feel stretched.

Take a look at more reactions below:

Thandel is directed and written by Chandoo Mondeti, with the story by Kartheek Theeda. The film features Naga Chaitanya as Raju and Sai Pallavi as Satya in the lead roles. Prakash Belawadi plays a Pakistani jailer, while Aadukalam Naren appears as Chittha. Divya Pillai portrays Chandra, and Karunakaran takes on the role of Murali.

Babloo Prithiveeraj plays Satya’s father, with Kalpa Latha as Raju’s mother. Charandeep is seen as Suribabu, adding depth to the supporting cast.

Have you watched Thandel on Netflix? If yes, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.