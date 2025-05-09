Jack Movie Review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s spy comedy is a redundant and tedious attempt, failing to entertain at every stage

Jack starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Nearly a month after its theatrical release, the film is now streaming on Netflix.

The spy action comedy is written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. It follows the story of Pablo Neruda, also known as Jack, who aspires to become a RAW agent in his quest to protect India.

The Plot

Jack features the story of Pablo Neruda, a man who struggles to stay focused on one thing in life. Being a jack-of-all-trades, he is affectionately known as Jack. With no clear goal, he eventually realizes that he wants to become a spy with RAW. While awaiting his results, he attempts to infiltrate a terrorist organization.

What happens during his mission, and whether he becomes an agent, forms the rest of the story.

The Good

Jack has few, if any, elements that can be considered truly entertaining. The movie, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, works only mildly, thanks largely to the actor’s on-screen charisma. However, even that feels repetitive, as if he’s simply reenacting his role from DJ Tillu, only this time under the name Pablo Neruda.

While the screenplay remains inconsistent, the music offers a few good moments, especially in the form of engaging dance sequences. In addition, some of the action scenes serve as a saving grace in an otherwise messy film.

The Bad:

Jack tries to be a jack of all trades and master of none. However, he does not manage to succeed in any aspect. The redundancy of the film and the tedious way in which it was crafted make viewers feel uneasy and bored.

From a writing perspective, the film has a screenplay that tests everyone's patience. While the concept itself has some interesting elements and the trailer suggested a possible dose of entertainment, the film ultimately makes us question why it was ever approved.

The main plot is insufferable, and the film becomes even more boring with a forced love story that never needed to be given any attention. Moving away from the plot, the film’s technical aspects are not impressive either, except for its background score.

The subpar visual effects and noticeable errors in dubbing, caused by inadequate production and post-production, are evident to anyone watching.

The Performance

As mentioned earlier, Siddhu Jonnalagadda manages to entertain for a few moments with his charm. However, his character feels like an extension of DJ Tillu and seems to have reached a saturation point.

On the other hand, the co-leads, including Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Prakash Raj, could not save the film either, although the latter provides some occasional solace.

See Jack trailer:

The Verdict

Jack is a not-so-funny spy comedy film that fails to leave a memorable mark despite an ambitious concept. If you enjoy watching Siddhu movies, then it might work for you.

